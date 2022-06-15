The Philadelphia 76ers have two All-Stars, one of the brightest young players in the league, and a whole lot of questions about whether or not they are capable of competing for a championship. As such, this offseason revolves around examining everyone on the team beyond Joel Embiid, James Harden, and Tyrese Maxey, and figuring out what needs to happen to maximize the likelihood that the Sixers can field a contender with those three at the heart of things.

According to a new report by Keith Pompey of the Philadelphia Inquirer, the team is kicking the tires on a number of players and the 23rd overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft in an attempt to try and answer that question. The most prominent player of the bunch is veteran forward Tobias Harris, while soon-to-be third-year wing Matisse Thybulle — who Pompey says “was deemed untouchable before last season’s trade deadline” — is likewise getting discussed.

Multiple league sources have said the team is gauging team’s interest in Tobias Harris, Matisse Thybulle, Furkan Korkmaz and Shake Milton, in addition to potential trade partners for Danny Green and the No. 23 pick.

… The Sixers realize their current roster is not suited to win a NBA championship. They’re determined to upgrade it with established players that can help propel them.

Philadelphia finished the 2021-22 season with a 51-31 record, but got taken down in the conference semifinals by the Miami Heat in six games.