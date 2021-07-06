Women’s basketball at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics is set to begin on July 24. The 12 teams that qualified for the games have already been broken into three groups. Each team is guaranteed just three preliminary games against its group (one against each team).

After those three games, the top two teams in each group, plus the two best third-place teams will qualify for the final tournament phase. In the final phase, pairings are randomly drawn with the three first-place teams along with the best second-place team playing against the remaining teams. Teams from the same group can not play against each other in the quarterfinals. The competition is single-elimination with the winner having played a total of six games.

The full groups can be found below with Team USA headlining Group B:

Group A

Canada

Serbia

South Korea

Spain

Group B

France

Japan

Nigeria

USA

Group C

Australia

Belgium

China

Puerto Rico

Games will begin on July 25 with Korea and Spain opening the tournament. USA Basketball will play its first game on July 27 against Nigeria. USA will then play on July 30 (Japan) and August 2 (France) to round out their group stage play. The complete schedule of games can be found below.

July 25

South Korea-Spain (9:00 p.m. ET)

July 26

Serbia-Canada (4:20 a.m. ET)

Japan-France (9:00 p.m. ET)

July 27

Nigeria-USA (12:40 a.m. ET)

Australia-Belgium (4:20 a.m. ET)

Puerto Rico-China (8:00 a.m. ET)

July 28

Canada-South Korea (9:00 p.m. ET)

July 29

Spain-Serbia (4:20 a.m. ET)

Belgium-Puerto Rico (9:00 p.m. ET)

July 30

USA-Japan (12:40 a.m. ET)

France-Nigeria (4:20 a.m. ET)

China-Australia (8:00 a.m. ET)

July 31

Canada-Spain (9:00 p.m. ET)

August 1

South Korea-Serbia (8:00 a.m. ET)

Nigeria-Japan (9:00 p.m. ET)

August 2

France-USA (12:40 a.m. ET)

China-Belgium (4:20 a.m. ET)

Australia-Puerto Rico (8:00 a.m. ET)

August 3

Quarterfinals (9:00 p.m. ET)

August 4

Quarterfinals (12:40 a.m. ET)

Quarterfinals (4:20 a.m. ET)

Quarterfinals (8:00 a.m. ET)

August 6

Semifinals (12:40 a.m. ET)

Semifinals (7:00 a.m. ET)

August 7

Bronze Medal Game (3:00 a.m. ET)

Gold Medal Game (10:30 p.m. ET)