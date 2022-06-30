While most of the NBA world is fretting over free agency and trade rumors, Anthony Edwards is back home in Atlanta with not a worry in the world after further establishing himself as a cornerstone of the Wolves franchise last season and helping them back to the playoffs.

As the Wolves front office looks to bolster their roster around Edwards and Karl-Anthony Towns, with D’Angelo Russell as the most likely player on the move from the Minnesota roster, Edwards is returning to his first true love — football. Edwards has shed the questions of whether he’s committed to basketball that persisted in the lead-up to the 2020 Draft after he proclaimed happily that his favorite sport was football, but when it’s time to step away from the court in the summer, it’s straight to the gridiron for Edwards, who posted a video of him dropping dimes at the Georgia Tech facility in Atlanta with some friends — and claiming he’s coming for the Falcons starting QB job.

That video went viral and caught the eye of none other than Tom Brady, who couldn’t help but think that Edwards, despite his success in the NBA, chose the wrong sport to pursue a career in.

Ant I know the money is good but you’re playing the wrong sport bro. @NFL https://t.co/FC6F05YSmr — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 30, 2022

Edwards responded that, while QB is his preferred position, he’s not against stepping in at tight end to fill the void left by Gronk’s latest retirement.

The former No. 1 overall pick has lived up to the billing through two years on the basketball court and seems destined for a long, lucrative, and successful hoops career, but it’s nice to have career options and getting an endorsement from Tom Brady for your football skills is a pretty good reference.