Tony Allen Calls Out Manu Ginobili, Says He Isn’t Hurt

Tony Allen doesn’t play games. Yet after seeing Manu Ginobili out there for the past two clashes between Memphis and San Antonio, Allen is convinced the Spurs’ swingman is having his own little fun with his reported elbow injury.
Ginobili scored 17 and 23 points respectively in the series’ last two games. He made some game-changing plays in the Spurs’ Game 2 win, fighting through a few instances where it appeared the elbow was giving him trouble.
Still, Allen told Ron Higgins of the Commercial Appeal that Ginobili is blowing his injury up to be worse than it is.
“He ain’t playing like his arm is hurt,” Allen said of Ginobili. “I think that’s all for the birds right there. I don’t think nothing is wrong with him.”
When asked if Ginobili was wearing an elbow brace so the Griz will ease up on him, Allen replied, “I think so. He’s playing amazing right now.”
Allen was asked again to clarify his comments.
“Who ain’t bruised up around this time of year?” Allen said. “Everybody got aches and bruises right now. Since he’s (Ginobili) got the high profile name, everybody puts emphasis on what’s wrong with him. I don’t go to the media saying what’s wrong with me. I don’t go to my P.R. guy and say put this out. I just fight through. He’s trying to fight through it.”
Ginobili didn’t seem to care about Allen’s comments, but did admit that he notices the injury a lot more during free throws when he slows down.
Certain players know how to work the media. They know all it takes, especially with big-name players, is to mention there’s a little pain or some tenderness or stiffness and all of a sudden, there’s a story. Sometimes it can be about pride more than anything else. They want you to know they aren’t playing at 100 percent. But in reality, Allen is on the money. No one is playing without bumps and bruises right now.
So how hurt is Ginobili? It’s probably a little bit of both worlds. You can’t be in that much pain and still drop 20 a night, flailing your arms around in the lane and swiping at the ball on defense. But at the same time, Ginobili had to sit out the first game of the series, a game that might’ve swung the entire momentum to the Grizzlies. He wouldn’t have done that unless it was absolutely necessary.
Allen really shouldn’t care whether Ginobili is hurt or not. That’s not his job. If Memphis wants to win this series and advance, he needs to stop the Manu Ginobili that’s in front of him, however close to 100 percent that version may be.
Do you agree with Tony Allen? How hurt is Ginobili?
i’m pretty sure the fact that he sat out the first game of the series indicates everything… everything else is pointless to discuss.
Manu’s just doing a good job playing through an injury and proving how good he is. He’s not making publically excuses about it either when the Spurs won and lost.
bottom line, manu would not be wearing the brace if he wasnt told by someoneS he had to. he would have that thing off in a heart beat and everyone including tony allen knows that. pop held him out for a reason, the trainers and pop are requiring the brace for who knows how long for a reason.
manu is just a pure baller, straight up. hurt or not manu and other great players always step it up in the clutch. what else do they have to live for then to be challenged and pass the tests provided by the playoffs.
This bullshit from a man who got injured himself dunking during a dead ball… hahaha
why has there been so much press about tony allen lately… really? tony allen?
Regarding the last paragraph, being media guys yourselves, you should be sure that at least someone brought up the topic. He didn’t just stand in the middle of the street shouting that Manu really isn’t hurt.
If he can still play really well, then the injury is something that mainly affects him at certain times, like was mentioned, during free throws. Him missing game 1 was obviously precautionary, probably not necessary. And they felt they could take the risk. It was Game 1, at home, Best team in the west during the season…they would have felt confident of at least taking that game 1 which they barely lost.
All in all, Cool story bro! ;)
I like Tony Allen calling Manu out on this…hurt or not…Tony is stating what he feels/thinks
It’s a shame that TA had to make this statement and look so ignorant now, after having such a great season.
then he should tell what he thinks about paul pierce. especially about those wheelchair incident
This has been taken way out of context, Tony Allen was joking around. All you have to do is watch Manu shoot 1 handed free throws to know something is wrong
Manu is a pussy. It’s ironic that a guy named “Man”u is the least “Manly” guy in the league. This is a guy who fakes an injury at least 5-6 times a game, just to get the ref to blow the whistle. He’s probably faking elbow injury so his bff will get off his ass looking for reach around.
Allen talking like he’s in the same level as Manu, just focus on your D Allen and hope to one day be as decent as Bruce Bowen.
Translation –> “If Manu is hurt and I still can’t guard him, then I’m shit. So, there’s no way he’s really hurt.”