Tony Allen Calls Out Manu Ginobili, Says He Isn’t Hurt

Tony Allen doesn’t play games. Yet after seeing Manu Ginobili out there for the past two clashes between Memphis and San Antonio, Allen is convinced the Spurs’ swingman is having his own little fun with his reported elbow injury.

Ginobili scored 17 and 23 points respectively in the series’ last two games. He made some game-changing plays in the Spurs’ Game 2 win, fighting through a few instances where it appeared the elbow was giving him trouble.

Still, Allen told Ron Higgins of the Commercial Appeal that Ginobili is blowing his injury up to be worse than it is.

“He ain’t playing like his arm is hurt,” Allen said of Ginobili. “I think that’s all for the birds right there. I don’t think nothing is wrong with him.” When asked if Ginobili was wearing an elbow brace so the Griz will ease up on him, Allen replied, “I think so. He’s playing amazing right now.” Allen was asked again to clarify his comments. “Who ain’t bruised up around this time of year?” Allen said. “Everybody got aches and bruises right now. Since he’s (Ginobili) got the high profile name, everybody puts emphasis on what’s wrong with him. I don’t go to the media saying what’s wrong with me. I don’t go to my P.R. guy and say put this out. I just fight through. He’s trying to fight through it.”

Ginobili didn’t seem to care about Allen’s comments, but did admit that he notices the injury a lot more during free throws when he slows down.

Certain players know how to work the media. They know all it takes, especially with big-name players, is to mention there’s a little pain or some tenderness or stiffness and all of a sudden, there’s a story. Sometimes it can be about pride more than anything else. They want you to know they aren’t playing at 100 percent. But in reality, Allen is on the money. No one is playing without bumps and bruises right now.

So how hurt is Ginobili? It’s probably a little bit of both worlds. You can’t be in that much pain and still drop 20 a night, flailing your arms around in the lane and swiping at the ball on defense. But at the same time, Ginobili had to sit out the first game of the series, a game that might’ve swung the entire momentum to the Grizzlies. He wouldn’t have done that unless it was absolutely necessary.

Allen really shouldn’t care whether Ginobili is hurt or not. That’s not his job. If Memphis wants to win this series and advance, he needs to stop the Manu Ginobili that’s in front of him, however close to 100 percent that version may be.

Do you agree with Tony Allen? How hurt is Ginobili?

