Matt Barnes, Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes & Others Attend Tony Allen’s Wedding (Pics & Video)

Fresh off signing a four-year $20 million extension with the Mempis Grizzlies, Tony Allen got married this past weekend in Boston. Some of the Allen coterie included recently signed Clippers swingman, Matt Barnes, the Bobcats’ new staple in the paint, Al Jefferson, Ryan Gomes and John Lucas III. You can even see Delonte West in a photo from the Boston Commons.
We even get to see “Gucci” former Celtic and “Grindfather” in Memphis on the dance floor with his new bride.
Join The Discussion: Log In With