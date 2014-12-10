Tony Allen Puts The “Funk” In The Change Of Possession Signal (Video)

God created the perfect perimeter basketball player for the Grit N’ Grind Memphis Grizzlies when She sculpted Tony Allen out of some of the grooviest clay at Her disposal. How else to explain Allen’s brilliant change of possession signal in last night’s 114-105 win over the high-scoring Mavericks?

By way of @cjzero comes the rollicking and shaking Allen when possession went his team’s way:

And a closer look:

Allen explained the maneuver with an emoji tweet, which is yet another reason to follow the Grindfather.

😂😂😂Lol….and as far as the dance, got a little excited and put a little funk on the 1st down sign 🔜➡⏩⏩⏩⏩⏩⏩😂 — Tony Allen (@aa000G9) December 10, 2014

Allen was 5-of-8 from the floor with 13 points, two assists and two steals, but his game has never translated well in a box score; although, you could look at Monta Ellis going 1-for-11 on the night and draw your own conclusions about what Allen’s presence meant to the Grizzlies.

Is there any NBA player who would do this?

