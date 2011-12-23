Top 10 Dunks of the NBA Preseason

One of the best byproducts of the NBA Lockout was the incredibly short preseason. Usually, the exhibition season seems to drag on forever – two games for each team is just right.
The amount of highlights that came out of those few games is pretty amazing, especially when you see them cut together in one highlight reel. The video below compiles just the best dunks of the NBA preseason. You’ve no doubt seen a bunch of them already, but some had even escaped the watchful eyes of the Dime Crew. Example? The ABSURD Terrence Williams dunk on the Spurs in this video:
Which is your favorite of these dunks?
T-Will’s dunk was too nasty!
t will’s a beast. that boy ranaldo balkman cramed on the nets lol
Man did anyone watch kobe get stuffed on his dunk attempt against the clippers? Watch out old man…
Idont care if it counted or not jeremy evans dunk on crash was the best dunk of the preseason
FAIL! 1 & 2 are in the right spot! BUT the Rest B. Griffin in the Post and T. Will, common!
T-Will dunk was old school nasty.