Top 10 Dunks of the NBA Preseason

One of the best byproducts of the NBA Lockout was the incredibly short preseason. Usually, the exhibition season seems to drag on forever – two games for each team is just right.

The amount of highlights that came out of those few games is pretty amazing, especially when you see them cut together in one highlight reel. The video below compiles just the best dunks of the NBA preseason. You’ve no doubt seen a bunch of them already, but some had even escaped the watchful eyes of the Dime Crew. Example? The ABSURD Terrence Williams dunk on the Spurs in this video:

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Which is your favorite of these dunks?

Follow Patrick Cassidy on Twitter

Follow Dime Magazine on Twitter

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook