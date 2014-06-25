The Top 10 Shooters Of The 2014 NBA Draft

In honor of the Thursday night’s draft this week, we rank the 10 best shooters that the 2014 class has to offer.
Honorable Mentions:
Jabari Parker, Duke
James Young, Kentucky
Jordan Adams, UCLA
Alec Brown, Wisconsin-Green Bay
Gary Harris, Michigan State
10. P.J. Hairston, D-League
The only player on this list with professional experience, Hairston excelled in the NBA Developmental League this past season with the Texas Legends after struggling at North Carolina. The 21-year-old shot 35.8 percent from three-point range and has shown the ability to knock down extremely tough shots. He should make for a nice fit in a high-tempo offense.
9. DeAndre Daniels, Connecticut
As Daniels’ NBA stock improved throughout UConn’s postseason run, so did his jumper. After failing to shoot at least 31 percent from three-point range in his first two college seasons, the forward developed a reliable shot as a junior, knocking down career-highs from the field (46.9 percent) and from beyond the arc (41.7 percent). Significantly upgrading his game allowed him to make the leap to the NBA, and his shot – once a weakness – is now one of his prominent strengths.
8. Joe Harris, Virginia
Joe Harris’ two biggest assets heading into the draft are his willingness to move without the ball and to, well, shoot the ball once he finally gets hold of it. 31.8 percent of his offensive possessions – which ranked top ten in the nation this past season – had him utilizing screens to get open. When receiving the ball, Harris did not disappoint as he hit 40 percent of shots from beyond the arc for his career.
