The Top 10 Shooters Of The 2014 NBA Draft

If you can shoot, you can play. Although we see dozens of players each year who fail to make it to the next level because of their inability to develop an all-around game, those who are great shooters, despite their lack of skill in other areas, can earn millions of dollars, fame, and most importantly, longevity in their professional basketball careers. Time and time again, those who struggle to defend or fail to develop into good passers but can consistently connect on long-range shots will somehow, someway sneak their way onto an NBA roster spot and remain.

In honor of the Thursday night’s draft this week, we rank the 10 best shooters that the 2014 class has to offer.

Honorable Mentions :

Jabari Parker, Duke

James Young, Kentucky

Jordan Adams, UCLA

Alec Brown, Wisconsin-Green Bay

Gary Harris, Michigan State

10. P.J. Hairston, D-League

The only player on this list with professional experience, Hairston excelled in the NBA Developmental League this past season with the Texas Legends after struggling at North Carolina. The 21-year-old shot 35.8 percent from three-point range and has shown the ability to knock down extremely tough shots. He should make for a nice fit in a high-tempo offense.

9. DeAndre Daniels, Connecticut

As Daniels’ NBA stock improved throughout UConn’s postseason run, so did his jumper. After failing to shoot at least 31 percent from three-point range in his first two college seasons, the forward developed a reliable shot as a junior, knocking down career-highs from the field (46.9 percent) and from beyond the arc (41.7 percent). Significantly upgrading his game allowed him to make the leap to the NBA, and his shot – once a weakness – is now one of his prominent strengths.

8. Joe Harris, Virginia

Joe Harris’ two biggest assets heading into the draft are his willingness to move without the ball and to, well, shoot the ball once he finally gets hold of it. 31.8 percent of his offensive possessions – which ranked top ten in the nation this past season – had him utilizing screens to get open. When receiving the ball, Harris did not disappoint as he hit 40 percent of shots from beyond the arc for his career.

