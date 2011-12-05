Top 5 NBA Teams Most Likely To Land Arron Afflalo

Only the hardest basketball junkies really stayed in-tune with Denver once they traded their franchise away in Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups last season. But an ironic scenario happened: they started playing like a college team, rolling 10 deep, no superstars, no one clamoring for more shots, everyone doing whatever they could to stay on the floor because no one had the gusto to make it on talent alone. If you didn’t, someone was already at the scorer’s table waiting to check in. They all played like Afflalo, whose attitude, toughness and aggressiveness seemed to rub off on everyone.
Before we start talking the kid up too much â€“ more than likely, he’ll never be an All-Star â€“ recognize his value. It’s more than 12.6 points a night or 50 percent shooting. He had an offensive rating of 122.8 (which accounts for the points he creates per 100 possessions) that ranked sixth overall last year. His effective field goal percentage was third in the entire league at 58 percent (this includes three-point field goals). Throw him onto any team and they instantly become better. You can also ask Kobe about Afflalo’s defense.
Nugget management feels confident they can get a deal done, while Afflalo told ESPN recently: “I’ve been thinking about this for 20 years,” Afflalo said with a laugh over the phone. “But I know I’m kind of towards the end of it. I was aware of the timing of free agency and the lockout, so I had mentally prepared for the situation that I’m in now.”
As Marc Stein tweeted recently, after the big men (Nene, Tyson Chandler & Marc Gasol), no free agent is getting as much love as Afflalo. As a restricted free agent, Denver can have Afflalo back if they really want him. We’ll just have to wait and see if they really do want to marry him.
With that, here are the five teams most likely to acquire Afflalo.
Damn Pacers are looking to make some moves. They were in talks with rondo. Crawford. Nene. Gasol. Afflalo. Good for them they will make the playoffs.
Lol at the Lakers being on the list just cus they are who they are. Sure is nice being a Lakers fan cus i would love to see Afflalo on our team. Him kobe and the 7 footers would make a great defensive team. Kobe plays the three and Afflalo the two right?
You have to think that Thibodeau would like Afflalo more than a guy like J-Rich because of his defense.
afflalo is the classic type of player to get overpaid under the old CBA- hopefully the new CBA fixes this. im not saying that hes not a good player- but you gota be realistic w/ his ceiling. i think sean correctly points out that hes not going to be an all-star, so he should be paid accordingly
Oh yeah definitely he values d over jrichs overrrated offense. The bulls got to the ECF as is and they need an above average defender to d up on wade. Keith bogans is above average at defense but is delegates to campin out at the baseline three. The bulls need a 2 guard who makes someone like dwade work on defense to wear them put throughout the game. If he knows Bogans is gonna pass if he goes off the pump fake hes not really pressures. But someone like Afflalo who can defend aamd make you work at the other end will be huge on the bulls
I need everyone to read this even if you skip the rest of what i write. The Chicago Bulls did not lose the Eastern Conference Finals because they needed a shooting Guard.
Dwayne Wade only shot 40%FG and scored 19ppg. That basically means he was shut down. THE CHICAGO BULLS LOST THE EASTERN CONFERENCE FINALS BECAUSE Joakim Noah (31%FG) and Carlos Boozer (41%FG) and Loul Deng (42%FG) over paid a$$’s couldn’t make a shot to save their lives. The Bulls had no INSIDE PRESENCE to draw double teams and make a simple lay up. Which led to DRose taking heavily contested lay ups and jump shots since Miami packed the lane.
Did you seriously list the Lakers? Under no circumstance do ANY of the LA/California teams need Afflalo.
LA have Kobe and Shannon Brown
Clippers have Eric Gordon, Foye, Warren
Kings have Tyreke Evans, Garcia, Honeycutt
Warriors have Curry, M.Ellis, Klay Thompson, Dorrell Wright
Come on man. You don’t have to put the Lakers, NY, Bos, or Miami on every list just to get hits. That’s just lame.
If the Denver Nuggets are smart, they’ll use Afflalo in a sign in trade to pick up more talent. trading him to either Chicago, Indiana, Minnesota or even New Jersey. And bring back two young players who are still on rookie contracts, some draft picks, or multiple veteran players with small contracts.
If I’m Chicago, I throw everything but the protected draft pick at him (next years draft is too loaded to be giving up picks). But they are too stupid to do that so i fully expect them to not get Afflalo. Ah well, at least i can trade for him in NBA2k12 lol.
@ Sean – you can’t complain about how the media mentions the LA, Chi, and the New York teams, and then go on to list LA, Chi, and NJ as possible destinations!
Furthermore, why would LA possibly throw a bunch of money at Afflalo when they have Kobe Bryant and a capable backup in Shannon Brown? Not to mention huge contracts for Kobe and Pau, and big ones for MWP, Odom, and Bynum?
So the only teams that are looking for free agents are the Lakers, Heat, Celtics, Knicks and Bulls?