Top 5 NBA Teams Most Likely To Land Arron Afflalo

I was wrong. After watchinga few times at UCLA, I had no opinion of him one way or another. Was he a solid college player? Of course. The Bruins had a nice little team and Afflalo was a former McDonald’s All American who eventually become a first-team AP All-America. Yet nothing stuck out about him. He was a decent shooter who had average skills, and played so hard I doubted he could hit another level in order to make it in the pros. Turns out, not only was I completely wrong about him, but he’s actually grown into one of my favorite players in the whole league.

Only the hardest basketball junkies really stayed in-tune with Denver once they traded their franchise away in Carmelo Anthony and Chauncey Billups last season. But an ironic scenario happened: they started playing like a college team, rolling 10 deep, no superstars, no one clamoring for more shots, everyone doing whatever they could to stay on the floor because no one had the gusto to make it on talent alone. If you didn’t, someone was already at the scorer’s table waiting to check in. They all played like Afflalo, whose attitude, toughness and aggressiveness seemed to rub off on everyone.

Before we start talking the kid up too much â€“ more than likely, he’ll never be an All-Star â€“ recognize his value. It’s more than 12.6 points a night or 50 percent shooting. He had an offensive rating of 122.8 (which accounts for the points he creates per 100 possessions) that ranked sixth overall last year. His effective field goal percentage was third in the entire league at 58 percent (this includes three-point field goals). Throw him onto any team and they instantly become better. You can also ask Kobe about Afflalo’s defense.

Nugget management feels confident they can get a deal done, while Afflalo told ESPN recently: “I’ve been thinking about this for 20 years,” Afflalo said with a laugh over the phone. “But I know I’m kind of towards the end of it. I was aware of the timing of free agency and the lockout, so I had mentally prepared for the situation that I’m in now.”

As Marc Stein tweeted recently, after the big men (Nene, Tyson Chandler & Marc Gasol), no free agent is getting as much love as Afflalo. As a restricted free agent, Denver can have Afflalo back if they really want him. We’ll just have to wait and see if they really do want to marry him.

With that, here are the five teams most likely to acquire Afflalo.