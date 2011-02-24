Top 5 NBA Trade Deadline Debuts

Break out the percolators, it’s trade deadline time. This time of year is always an exciting time at Dime Headquarters, when we’re constantly digging for the latest news and rumors to bestow upon our loyal allegiance. With Carmelo Anthony making his widely anticipated debut last night for the Knicks, dropping 27 points and 10 rebounds in his NY opener, all eyes turned to him (and Clyde Frazier‘s Tiger-like coat) as he took the stage at The World’s Most Famous Arena. With that, let’s take a look at recent debut stat lines of some other marquee players who switched teams at or near the deadline.

Pau Gasol

February 5, 2008 (From Memphis to Los Angeles Lakers)

24 points, 12 rebounds, four assists on 10-15 shooting in 35 minutes

Ray Allen

February 23, 2003 (From Milwaukee to Seattle)

26 points, nine assists, 13 rebounds, three steals on 9-27 shooting (4-14 from three) in 42 minutes

Tracy McGrady

February 20, 2010 (Houston to New York)

26 points, five rebounds, four assists on 10-17 shooting in 32 minutes

Chris Webber

February 26, 2005 (From Sacramento to Philadelphia)

16 points, 11 rebounds, three steals on 7-20 shooting in 37 minutes

Shaquille O’Neal

February 20, 2008 (From Miami to Phoenix)

15 points, nine rebounds, two blocks on 6-9 from the field in 28 minutes

What do you think? What do you predict for the NBA Trade Deadline debuts of the guys being moved today?

