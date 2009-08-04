Top 50 Sneaker Stores: Hanon Shop (#33)

Just like an art collector scouring the globe for a masterpiece, sole searching sneaker fiends will go to great lengths to find an exclusive pair of kicks. Back in Dime #25 (August 2006), we put together a list of the Top 25 Sneaker Stores when the kick game had never been bigger. But while that list was limited to mostly US spots, we decided in our 50th issue to take it worldwide.

Many factors went into our rankings â€“ selection, build-out, atmosphere and status â€“ as a combination of all of these aspects create the quintessential locale. Remember, this is all about the kicks, so clothing selection was immaterial. After months of traveling and research, and talking to people in all facets of the industry, we came up with our list of the Top 50 Sneaker Stores in the World.

Each day we’ll be dropping a few new spots as we count down to No. 1…

33. Hanon Shop (Scotland)

Located in Aberdeen, Scotland, you’d think Hanon Shop is quite the anomaly in the “Oil Capital of Europe.” After originally opening for business in 1990, brothers Brian and Edward Toft rebranded the shop into what we know today as Hanon Shop. Carrying some of the most innovative brands on the market, you’re able to find select pieces from adidas, Alife, Asics, Clae, Clarks, Diadora, New Balance, Nike, Onitsuka Tiger, PF Flyers, Puma, Reebok, Saucony and Spring Court. As an industry leader, you may not know too much about them, other than the fact that their name constantly shows up as a stockist of any exclusive worldwide collab.

www.hanon-shop.com

154 Market Street

Aberdeen, Scotland AB11 5PP

+441224213452

50. Sportie LA (CA)

49. Social Study (MD)

48. Black Rainbow (France)

47. MAJOR (DC)

46. Norml (Canada)

45. Attic (CA)

44. Premium Goods (TX / NY)

43. Espionage (Australia)

42. R.sole (MO / TN)

41. Gentei (MD)

40. No Boys Allowed (The Netherlands)

39. Goliath RF (NY)

38. Saint Alfred (IL)

37. Standard (GA)

36. Da-Fresh (Israel)

35. The 400 (CO)

34. Grand (Switzerland)