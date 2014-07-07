Top Performers From Day 2 Of Orlando Summer League

Although the outcomes of Summer League games may not mean much, the competition certainly does. These players are fighting for roster spots, contracts and most importantly, their own livelihoods.

And it’s also a lot of fun.

We have seen posterizing dunks and jaw-dropping blocks, but some of the most memorable moments at the Amway Center thus far have been individual performances of the players. Dime will be here all week, bringing you the latest highlights, counting down the best and most surprising players and more.

Below are the three top performers of Day 2.

3. Jordan Adams

Although the Grizzlies fell to the Pistons, Adams continued his impressive play for Memphis. The rookie dropped 20 points just one night after tallying 22 points. Adams displayed his knack for draining shots and the ability to control the ball while being hounded by defenders.

2. James Ennis

If Ennis is attempting to impress the Heat and the rest of the NBA, he is doing something right. The 6-7 small forward stole the show on Sunday night, pouring in 29 points for Miami to lead the team past Brooklyn 110-91.

After playing quality basketball in the Heat’s first matchup against the Celtics on Saturday, Ennis stepped it up as his game was brimming with confidence. Aside from his efficient scoring, the 25 year-old added four rebounds to go along with this ferocious dunk.

1. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

The Pistons edged out the Grizzlies 85-82 to improve to 2-0 and were once again led by Caldwell-Pope. After an inconsistent rookie campaign, he is taking part in Summer League with the Pistons and appears to be extremely focused thus far.

The 21 year-old dropped a game-high 30 points, contributing 12 rebounds, three assists and two steals. If Sunday was a sign of things to come, be on the look out for Caldwell-Pope this upcoming season.

Who will shine on day 3?

