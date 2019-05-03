The Raptors Have To Find A Way To Help Kawhi Leonard

Getty Image

The good news for the Toronto Raptors during the 2018-19 postseason has been that Kawhi Leonard has been worth the price of admission. The bad news is that if the rest of the roster doesn’t get their act together, that will not matter, because they’re going to get bounced in the Eastern Conference Semifinals by the Philadelphia 76ers.

Leonard did everything he needed to do in Thursday night’s Game 3 loss to Philly. He dropped 33 points on 13-for-22 shooting, carving up Philadelphia from the mid-range and playing his usually stout defense. In fact, Leonard was so good that Maverick Carter tweeted this during the game, and it completely made sense.

@kawhileonard play just like Michael Jeffrey Jordan more than any other player ever!!! — Maverick Carter (@mavcarter) May 3, 2019

He’s been an assassin all postseason, getting to his spots and hitting shots at will while mixing in the best perimeter defense you’ll see. But in a 5-on-5 game, this doesn’t matter if the other four dudes can’t stay afloat, which has generally been the case against the Sixers. There’s a chance you saw these tweets in the aftermath of the game, but basically, when Leonard is on the floor in the three games against Philadelphia, good things happen. When he goes to the bench to get some rest, Toronto responds by melting into a gigantic puddle.