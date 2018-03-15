Someone Made A Toronto Raptors Parody Using ‘The Office’ Opening Credits, And It’s Perfect

#NBA #The Office
03.15.18 2 hours ago

905usernotfound on reddit

The Office hasn’t had a new episode in five years, but one of the enduring legacies of the British import is the show’s infectious theme song. Simply called “The Office Theme Song,” its simple, repetitive but endlessly catchy jingle prepared you for Michael Scott’s antics and lots of awkward stares into the camera.

It’s good, is what I’m saying. And any time The Office gets some run in sports, it’s usually a good time. That’s certainly the case here with this Toronto Raptors parody of the NBC comedy, which was done by a Reddit user with the excellent username of 905usernotfound.

The Redditor put together a shot-for-shot remake of the opening credits of The Office, replacing the establishing shots of Scranton with shots of Air Canada Centre and the CN Tower in Toronto. It quickly spread on social media and got some high praise from Raptors fans and media alike.

The parody is spot-on, including hitting a lot of the editing techniques The Office used for its credits scene throughout its run. These are not random clips of players, but looks into the personalities of the show’s stars. Look at Kyle Lowry crawling on the ground smiling at this teammates.

905usernotfound on reddit

OG Anunoby is cleverly dancing right as the theme song picks up tempo and starts to cruise. It’s really good work all around, and it’s clearly lovingly done. Toronto is a far cry from Scranton, but this Raptors team might just be as fun as The Office was when it was at its best.

