Toronto Symphony Orchestra Performs Drake Songs To Support Raptors

#Drake
04.30.14 4 years ago

The Nets traveled to Toronto for tonight’s huge Game 5 to find out whether Brooklyn’s finest can rebound from their Game 4 loss to take a 3-2 first-round series lead over the Raptors. To commemorate the occasion of another Air Canada Centre playoff game, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra performed a pair of Drake songs, “All Me” and “Trophies” as part of a “Go Raptors” tribute performance.

Whether he’s making sure his pants are lint free, or trolling KG on Instagram, Toronto’s global ambassador continues to make us laugh. The TSO killed it with their renditions of two of Drake’s songs, not that Toronto fans need another reason to be jacked up for tonight.

(via Complex; H/T Drew)

Who wins Game 5 tonight?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSDimeMagDrakeTORONTO RAPTORSToronto Symphony Orchestra

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP