Toronto Symphony Orchestra Performs Drake Songs To Support Raptors

The Nets traveled to Toronto for tonight’s huge Game 5 to find out whether Brooklyn’s finest can rebound from their Game 4 loss to take a 3-2 first-round series lead over the Raptors. To commemorate the occasion of another Air Canada Centre playoff game, the Toronto Symphony Orchestra performed a pair of Drake songs, “All Me” and “Trophies” as part of a “Go Raptors” tribute performance.

Whether he’s making sure his pants are lint free, or trolling KG on Instagram, Toronto’s global ambassador continues to make us laugh. The TSO killed it with their renditions of two of Drake’s songs, not that Toronto fans need another reason to be jacked up for tonight.

