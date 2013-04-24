Tracking This Year’s NBA Draft Class: The 5 Best Fits For Philly

Each Wednesday, we’ll be assessing how the top prospects of the 2013 NBA Draft are faring in college and overseas. Stick with us each week for assorted thoughts, including the biggest risers and fallers, the standouts, the sleepers and what we know and don’t know about the next NBA Draft class…

*** *** ***

In one year, the Philadelphia 76ers have lost their cornerstone player (Andre Iguodala), lost their coach (Doug Collins), and their replacement franchise player (Andrew Bynum) may never don a Philly uniform. Hard luck for a proud franchise, but with cap space, flexibility, and three picks in the top 45, they could change their fortunes swiftly.

Here is the NBA Draft Fast Five.

***

ONE: What Do We Know About The Philadelphia 76ers?

The core of the 76ers has revolved around guard play for nearly 20 years and that will not change in the near future. However, their core (locked up past next year) of Jrue Holiday, Evan Turner, Jason Richardson, Thaddeus Young and Arnett Moultrie could use an infusion of talent. Two years ago, they got a steal in Lavoy Allen in the draft and will have to get him signed to an extension, but besides Allen and Moultrie, there are no traditional paint patrollers on the roster after next year.

Spencer Hawes is not the answer. Kwame Brown is certainly not the answer.

Andrew Bynum could be the answer, but all things considered he is a guy that the team should just let walk in free agency. Cut your losses now and build on the future in this year’s, as well as next year’s drafts to get the franchise back to prominence.

TWO: What Do They Need?

Size, coaching, leadership and shooting are all major needs for the 76ers going forward. They can get two of four in this year’s draft by going big with Alex Len (Maryland), Cody Zeller (Indiana), Kelly Olynyk (Gonzaga), or another paint player. In the second round with their two picks getting the right type of role players could add both shooting and a level of leadership. This is a very important summer for the future of this franchise.

THREE: Stock Falling

Every point guard that is not playing basketball saw their stock drop this past week. Top talents such as Trey Burke, Michael Carter-Williams and C.J. McCollum seem like safe bets for the first round and even the lottery for the first two, but thanks to the play of a German point guard this past week everyone else has been put on notice. There is a new name to add to the first round conversation at the one.

FOUR: Stock Rising

Over the past week, a level of buzz has been reached for German point guard Dennis Schroeder that has not been seen in quite a while. Before last week, the speedy guard was considered a quality prospect, likely in the mid-to-late second round. Some even had him as an undrafted free agent this year. That all changed with his dominant performance in a small practice facility in front of dozens of NBA general managers and hundreds of NBA scouts. Now Schroeder, who declared for the draft in the middle of the event, sits on the fence of the first round with a chance of leaping into the middle of the first round. He had a quality year in Germany, but dominating the likes of Kasey Hill, Andrew Harrison, and anyone else who tried to guard him has made Schroeder a hot commodity.

Keep reading to see which five players are the best fits in the draft for Philly…