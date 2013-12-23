Trailer: JaVale McGee Co-Stars In Reality TV Show With His Mom

#Video
12.23.13 5 years ago

Nuggets center JaVale McGee only appeared in five games this season before fracturing his left tibia. We were expecting big things this season under new head coach, Brian Shaw, but the injury hasn’t derailed his WNBA Hall of Fame Mom, Pamela McGee. She’s the star of the new Oprah Winfrey reality television series, Mom’s Got Game, which just released an amusing trailer.

Here’s the trailer, featuring McGee’s mom looking for a beau, and this line from Pamela when McGee goes cap shopping:

“You can’t afford a Maybach, well technically you can afford one.” McGee signed a 4-year, $44 million deal last summer.

It’s a shame we haven’t gotten to see McGee show off those Gumby-armed dunks this season, or the rumored jumper he worked on over the offseason, but at least we get to watch his incredible mom castigate him for conspicuous consumption â€” only to laugh because #NBAMoney.

[h/t FTW; OWN TV]

What do you think?

TOPICS#Video
TAGSDENVER NUGGETSJAVALE MCGEEMom's Got GameOPRAH WINFREYPamela McGeevideo

