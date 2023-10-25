The 2023-24 NBA season began with a rematch of the 2023 Western Conference Finals. The Los Angeles Lakers traveled to Denver to take on the defending champion Nuggets, and in a result that is awfully familiar to everyone who watched them pick up a sweep last postseason, Denver was able to pick up a 119-107 win behind a monster night for Nikola Jokic. The reigning NBA Finals MVP, you will not be shocked to learn, started the season off with a triple-double, going for 29 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in the win.

There was a whole lot of back-and-forth between the two teams, both during their series and in the aftermath. It seems like there is legitimately some bad blood here, and as the game was winding down, Nuggets fans made sure the Lakers heard them, as they busted out a deafening “who’s your daddy?” chant at the Ball Center.

The Nuggets fans at Ball Arena are chanting "Who's your daddy" vs. the Lakers 😅pic.twitter.com/fscZs4cAxl — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 25, 2023

For context, a very drunk Michael Malone got referred to as “the Lakers’ daddy” during the team’s victory parade. Presumably, part of the reason why Denver fans wanted to let them hear it on Tuesday is this was the only time the Lakers will visit them in the regular season. The two sides have two more games scheduled during the 2023-24 campaign, with both of them (Feb. 8 and March 2) taking place in Los Angeles. Perhaps they’ll meet up again in the playoffs once those roll around.