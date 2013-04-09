Trey Burke’s Nasty Rejection Of Peyton Siva: Foul Or No Foul?

No foul or foul? That is the question, and it’s an important one because not only was this play by Trey Burke at a critical juncture in last night’s NCAA Championship Game, it also could’ve been one of the best blocks we’ve seen in a while from a point guard. Peyton Siva is surely happy they blew the whistle. Us? Not so much.
Was this a foul?
HELLO TO THE N.O… ITS THE FINALS LET THEM PLAY…
WHO DO YOU GUYS THINK WILL BE PICKED FIRST IN THE DRAFT. IF THEY EVEN DO GET DRAFTED. PEYTON SIVA OR RUSS SMITH
its not a question – clear block, awful call and potential game-changer.