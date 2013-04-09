Trey Burke’s Nasty Rejection Of Peyton Siva: Foul Or No Foul?

04.09.13 5 years ago 3 Comments

No foul or foul? That is the question, and it’s an important one because not only was this play by Trey Burke at a critical juncture in last night’s NCAA Championship Game, it also could’ve been one of the best blocks we’ve seen in a while from a point guard. Peyton Siva is surely happy they blew the whistle. Us? Not so much.

Was this a foul?

