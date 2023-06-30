Trey Lyles Will Reportedly Re-Sign With The Sacramento Kings

After a career-year with the Pistons and Kings in 2021-22, Trey Lyles backed that up with another solid season in Sacramento for the upstart Kings. Lyles’ ability to space the floor from the power forward spot was valuable for a Sacramento squad that prioritized being able to get up and down the floor and apply pressure from all five positions on offense. Just a few moments after the NBA’s free agency window opened on Friday evening, word broke from Chris Haynes of TNT and Bleacher Report that Lyles will be returning to the Kings.

Free agent forward Trey Lyles with CEO Rich Paul of Klutch Sports and agent Lucas Newton has reached an agreement to return to the Sacramento Kings, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2023

The Trey Lyles deal with the Kings is two years, $16 million plus bonuses, a source tells @TheAthletic. No team or player options. @ChrisBHaynes first reported that Lyles would return to Sacramento. — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) June 30, 2023

As Amick reports, Lyles is getting two years for $16 million, plus potential incentive bonuses, but no options. The rangy forward provides tangible and versatile depth for a team with immediate aspirations to win.

Lyles averaged 7.6 points and 4.1 assists in 16.9 minutes per game on 45.8/36.3/81.5 shooting splits in 74 regular season games, but like just about everyone else on the Kings roster, Lyles saw a bit of a shooting dip in the first round loss to Golden State, knocking down just 33.3 percent of his threes. Still, Sacramento’s apparent plan after re-signing Harrison Barnes was to mostly run things back, and they figured to at least make a strong push to bring Lyles back to reprise his role as a stretch four behind Barnes.