Tupac Was At The Celtics Game Last Night

03.06.14 4 years ago

OK, the headline’s a lie. For all you Illuminati conspiracy theorists, Tupac, or 2Pac or simply ‘Pac, fell off this mortal coil 18 years ago this past September. Sorry guys. But this a Tupac impersonator was at TD Garden on Wednesday night and he got an impromptu shout-out from the arena’s address announcer when “Calfornia Love” started up â€” ironically when you realize how un-LA an environment the ‘Pac impersonator inhabited: a Celtics game at the Garden.

Dubs wing Andre Iguodala was impressed enough to give him a shout-out on IG, with a caption that explained the ‘Pac doppelgÃ¤nger’s full ensemble:

“They sayin 2pac back, 2pac back! At the game tonight in Boston. #threwUpTheWestCoastAndEverything #noseRingToo #LastNinjaOnEarthWithAbandanaTiedLikeThat #HadAReebokDryfitWithAWhiteBlazerOverIt”

Here’s video of his appearance on the Jumbo-tron during the fourth quarter with the C’s down 30 to the Warriors. “California Love” was paradoxically blaring for the pro-Celtics crowd, but the ‘Pac impersonator gave the crowd a gesture showing that he appreciated their Boston Love:

(video via beyondthebuzzercom; H/T All Ball Blog)

