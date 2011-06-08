Two Superstars, Two Separate Stories, Series Now 2-2

What a terrible great game. Seriously. The final few minutes were just piles of missed shots. We kept waiting for that dagger. It never really came. Eventually, Dirk Nowitzki made one more bucket than Miami did, wheeling to his right side around Udonis Haslem and hitting the go-ahead layup to send the Mavs to a 86-83 win and a 2-2 series tie. This game, whether it should’ve been or not, was about two superstars, one who rose to the occasion (sort of) and one who wilted (sort of). Dirk and LeBron. One had a terrible fever (100-102 degrees) and probably infected every media member in the building during his snuffle-filled postgame press conference (seriously, we hope they disposed of that mic). The other showed up 100% healthy, but then never really showed up, playing with as much aggression as Stanley from The Office. LeBron (eight points, nine rebounds & seven assists) had never scored so few points in a playoff game, and it was his lowest total since January, 2007. Down the stretch, Dwyane Wade had two key errors – first clearly pressing on a free throw and missing and then fumbling a pass on the Heat’s final possession – but he was a monster all game long (13-for-20 from the field, 32 points) and kept Miami in front for much of the second half. LeBron was in full-on facilitator role, to the point where it was becoming obvious. It got to a point in the third quarter where we thought, wait a second…is LeBron not shooting at all so that after the game he came vehemently claim that he’s not ANYTHING like MJ? It started to get weird when the only shots he wanted were pull-up threes. Odd. Even Mike Wilbon asked later: “I wanted to know if LeBron was sick” … Dirk made his first three shots of the game, like “Gimme that thing and get the #$%^ outta my way.” The rest of the half? There was a lot of “shrinkage” going on; he scored just two points from there until the break. By the third quarter, Dirk was spending more time complaining to the refs than getting back on defense, and seemed to be stuck in a losing battle with his fever. Then, he missed a free throw and we knew something was up. Dirk doesn’t miss free throws. Once in a while, he will during the regular season, but that’s for fun, to make things interesting. He was legitimately sick and weak. Still, Dirk fought through some terrible shooting (6-for-19) to finish with 21 and 11 and the biggest shot of the game … Trailing in the fourth, Jason Terry (17 points) finally woke up, scoring twice off staggered screens against LeBron, chewing him out after the first two buckets he’s scored all series against him in the fourth. Terry’s layup with five minutes left put the Mavs up. Miami didn’t score for five and a half minutes until two Bosh free throws with under two minutes left. Dallas had SO many good looks at the end of the game: DeShawn Stevenson (11 points) missed 2 threes, Dirk, Terry had two shots on one possession in the last minute, all wide open. Still, they survived … As the TV guys mentioned, the Mavs’ game is on the floor, and when that’s the case, you better box out. Early on, Miami couldn’t make anything, shooting just 29%. But they had nine offensive rebounds and somehow after one, the game was tied. Chris Bosh started early, making the Heat’s first three shots and hitting jumper after jumper on Dallas’ bigs. He had 16 in the first half (24 for the game), scoring in basically every way possible … Where was the emotion? The passion? In the first half, Dallas had the look of a team that didn’t believe. Stevenson was their best player in the second quarter. Seriously. He made three huge treys that kept Dallas within range, and a quick 9-0 run before the half finally grabbed some momentum for the Mavs … So Jim Carrey‘s reward for J.J. Barea sucking and shooting worse than Dennis Rodman after four Screwdrivers is to start? When your ace in the hole is Barea, you’re beyond desperate. Twice, he drove to the rim and missed easy layups. Even his perimeter shot, which was never a strength, was way off. But while he didn’t have a great game, the rest of the Mavs supporting cast won it for Dallas. Tyson Chandler (13 points, 16 rebounds), the JET and Abe Lincoln all brought it. For once, you can say Soulja Boy > Jay-Z … ‘Bron really struggled, but he did connect with Wade on a sick oop … At one point, Mark Jackson called D-Wade the third-best shooting guard ever, behind only MJ and Kobe. How does everyone feel about that? … Remind us to start a flop count next game. Over/under of what? Maybe…77? Does that sound right? … And interestingly, every Miami starter had a negative plus/minus, while everyone on their bench had a positive one … We’re out like Terrelle Pryor.
Lebron had the right idea. He didn’t want to attack the paint because he knows Dirk has the sniffles and that **** is contagious. No other reason.
I guess we all get caught up in how many pts LBJ scores but I like to observe a players effort and go from there. Like DWade had 32pts but he had a 45pt effort IMO. Between the blocks and rebounds, DWade was all over the place and it clearly showed. LBJ didn’t have that kind of effort to me tonight and that ultimately led to the L for the Heat. At least that’s what I saw in Game 4. How great was that save by Wade at the end???
Another tight game. Great graphic, showing this is in a 4 way tie with the tightest series ever after 4 games. Insane!
it seems dirk is on a mission. torn tendon, high fever, what ever… its time to go to work! always liked him (except when he plays against lakers) but dude is showing that he will do everything he can to win. hopefully his teammates won’t fail him again. i hope mavs take 3-2 lead.
I’m afraid for Shawn Marion, Lebron will come out to kill in Game 5.
That block by Wade on Chandler is insane and so is the alley-oop.
As for Lebron, dude you’re freaking 6’8 and you’re being guarded by Jason Kidd who is 6’4(and 38 years old!) skrew the whole facilitator thing and attack the basket!
Dirk’s the man.He will do anything to win. Mavs in 7… ^_^
I blame Spoelstra and Lebron for this 1. Wade is killing it and instead of him just put Wade in post. Hes starts putting the ball in Bosh hands, lets Lebron stand his 6’9 260 pound a$$ on the perimeter playing hot potato with the ball as the shot clock run down while Jason Kidd and Stevenson was sticking him? Wade struggled on the offensive end of the floor against Chicago but he still manage to keep his head in the game. Contribute what he could offensively.
But dominated Chicago with some nice blocks on Deng, Rose, etc. This is it and I hope he did not take
what Pippen said to the head about him might being
the Goat because hes got a long way to go to even be mentioned in the same breathe as M.J. One year of finally making a couple of big shots in the 2nd and 3rd rounds does not put him in the same class or league as M.J. We still got the Finals left which is the biggest stage in the world and where true legends are born. Lebron could have easily blocked Dirk shot like Wade almost did in game 3 when Dirk thru the ball out of bounds. But he just freaking stood there. I dont have a problem with the lack of offensive production. Him not being into it defensively either is what I have a problem with…
What an intense game. Great series.
Credit when credit is due: great refereeing tonight.
You look at Lebron’s 8 points and think ‘Man, he sucked’. But he only took 11 shots and is basically playing PG most of the game which means theres not a lot of plays being run for him!
If my PG had 8/9/7 with 2 steals id be happy. But when your name is LeBron you need 30 points for people to appreciate him.
Of course for his standards he played way below his normal level and he needs to play better for Miami to win it seems, but still…
If he had some more Kobe in him (pause) he would have taken 15 shots in the 4th. He didnt and i think thats a very good thing.
Oh and Tyson Chandler is a beast! Imaging where Dallas would be without him.
Dallas is just prolonging the inevitable.
I thought that Dallas would lose again coz Dirk had a flu. Tnx to Jason Terry for stepping up.
Let me do a little math. A player can play a maximum of 100 games per season including the playoffs. LeBron James is earning $14.50 million this year. This means that Bron’s take home pay is at least $145,000 per game excluding incentives and bonuses.
Today he played for 46 minutes which translates to $3,152.17 per minute.
If you were an NBA team owner, would you be happy paying him that amount when he only gave you 8 points, 9 rebounds, 7 assists, 2 steals, plus 4 turnovers as bonus?
Just asking.
I think maybe Lebron wants this series to go 7 games because he loves basketball so much! Otherwise there’s no explanation – I mean sh*t Lebron, it’s the goddamn finals!
Still think the HEAT will win game 5 and the series in 6, but 11 shots for Lebron isn’t enough! Needs to take 20 for them to win, this series should be over now the HEAT defo threw it away last night again. Credit to the mavs and dirk though Greta fight and belief in themselves, also the HEAT can’t be in the penalty that early it softens their defense! They would have won if not for that. I don’t like the mavs but I gotta lot of respect for how they have played this post season, may the best team win (GO HEAT)
Lebron did his job. Wade had it going, Bosh had it going, why would he start jacking up shots to break their rhythm? He could have played better on defense but for offensive purposes he gave the ball to the hot hand.
@14 – If I’m making revenue of a couple million per playoff game, yeah I’m fine with paying him 3Gs to almost get a Rondo-esque triple double.
Chalmers should play with a muzzle because his trash talking with the Heat up 7 lead to Terry’s string of baskets.
LeBron played like donkey shit today, as passive as a gay guys dick when watching lesbian porn. Do not know why your bets player would give you a Rondo fucking line of 8/9/7.
Dallas wins game 5, goes back to Miami 3-2 and all they have to play for is a split, Miami are not realizing how big it is for them to win these games
did u say Abe Lincoln or Hey, Blinkin? i agree that Lebron looked like he might as well be wearing tights. no passion at all. or did he just expect to get his in the 4th but failed.
Best 2 out of 3 now. It’s anybody’s game
dwade clutch… just bullshit ! i dont get why everyone is so amazed by d wade’s performance when its just a good game with poor D on him and all the plays made for him.
Again that theory about the big three being unstoppable when 2 of them have a good game is wrong. it only is true when lebron is one of the two.
I blame Coach spo for not drawing plays for lebron to help him heat up before the 4th and instead just having one dimension offense. poor coaching
props to carlisle the reall coach of the year for realizing that the heat cant win without lebron ( who did have an awful night) and keeping tuff D even when he is in an off night.
D wade was really hot and made tuff shots and never facilitate by spreading the floor which ultimately lead them to the loss
Stories of “2 superstars”? Funny none of them is the guy who is the leading scorer in the finals.
I really think LeBron is putting up a good front about being team first, but deep down it is killing him that if Miami wins Wade has MVP locked up. So last night he was like fine lets see if wade can carry us to a win by himself.
“Lebron did his job.”
Um. No. If THAT’S his job then he’s not worth the money they are paying him. He played like shit. Period.
Dag said it… These games are tighter than Ken Jeong’s bitch! (Finally saw Hangover 2… hehehe)
A whole Smack and no Shawn Marion mention? He was “A Man” out there with Chandler. He was taking in to LeBron and anybody and barking about it, which highlighted LeBron’s sheepish play.
LeBron was on some BS and there is no excuses about it. You can’t sit back and leave it on Wade. When Wade was on the bench LeBron did little. He didn’t come to play and that is why I hold Wade over him as a better player…yes LeBron size and skill set is superior to all others, but his mentality makes him less great too often. It is the Finals, what you claim you want and you are timid and hiding behind Wade’s skirt all game??
Bosh was more aggressive than him, even though Bosh fumbled 3 passes down the stretch.
Horrible, but it makes the series more interesting…
Lebron playing like crap. Even the pregame speech he gave sounded kind of weak. Anyway Heat in 6, LETS GO HEAT!!
And the nonsense about LeBron not getting plays called for him as an excuse is empty…
These are PLAYMAKERS on the floor. they ran the same sets with LeBron and Wade making the decision. Wade attacked and LeBron retreated simple as that. How many putbacks and aggressive drives did Wade have vs LeBron?? Stop that argument. The man didn’t come to play and didn’t do what he was supposed to do to win. Can’t call him King James then give him excuses when he doesn’t show up. It is his choice to impose his will or fall back. This is Cavs all over again…It is hard to reconcile this type of LeBron performance vs Game 5 Pistons 2007 or any other performance where he is bullying opposing teams.
Dallas wasn’t trying to stop him…Wade was killing and Bosh was getting loose…He just took a game off.
If Lebron comes out looking for his in game 5 , i feel better for the Mavs chances than if DWade did that. Half court Lebron isnt as mighty as fast break Lebron.
@Jay – Whose shots do you want Lebron to takeaway? Wade has the mismatch and has used it to his advantage all series. Bosh came to play early on so you have 2 rhythm shooters who got it going. Lebron initiated the offense, he played a distributing pg.
Lebron did have Kidd on him but what do you really want him to do? Wade/Bosh were giving the business to everyone. Lebron made the right reads and his team lost by 3. He put up some ugly shots and they missed but he also found a wide open Bosh [the 2nd half Bosh was some poop] who dropped at least 3 passes resulting in turnovers.
Lebron didn’t dribble the ball off of Mike Miller’s foot. Lebron didn’t dribble the ball off of Wade’s foot. Lebron wasn’t the one fumbling passes under the basket. Lebron wasn’t missing 4th quarter free throws. He does deserve some blame for the stagnant play in the 4th but no one else showed up for Miami. As good as Wade and Bosh both were, once the 6 minute mark happened they both disappeared [on offense].
Thoughts for the game:
1. Lebron disappeared. I honestly don’t know if it’s the defense or he the ‘facilitator’ thing or he just decided to amuse himself: ‘Hmmmm what will Austin Burton say to defend me this time? I love that dude!’.
2.Wade was beastin’ but that play in the end… Hmmm. Is it the passer’s fault or Wade’s? Cause that play obviously lost the game for them.
3.Terry made two shots in the 4th, decided to talk shit like he’s been dropping points since Game 1, then proceeded to disappear again. As someone that is rooting for the Mavs, I would just like to say: FUCK YOUR BULLSHIT, TERRY AND JUST MAKE YOUR DAMN SHOTS.
4.That Dirk guy with all that fever stuff.. He’s pretty good.
Im surprised no one has accused LeBron of quitting. But then again its still early…
has tyson chandler ever finished a putback in his life?? god damn man you are 7’0
Lebron has faded in the fourth quarter of playoff games his whole career.
He made a fairly valid point in the post-game conference after the last game, basically saying (in response to criticism of him not stepping up): I played great defense, I wasn’t chasing stats. Which, although mostly true, doesn’t entirely cut it. Did Jordan play great defense, and then defer to Pippen on the offensive end during the fourth quarter? No, of course not, he provided on both ends, as all great players do.
I think people are afraid to criticize the guy because he’s so immensely talented. Talent does not prevent choking.
@First & Foremost
Lebron did have Kidd on him but what do you really want him to do?
LOL
JET didn’t exactly dissappear….he did make 2 pretty big free throws at the end.
Dirk is all growed up taking it to the hole in the clutch like he should have been doing for the past 10 years.
Bronny just had another pouty game like he did last year to end his Cav career.
That series where Wade blocked Chandler then came back down and hit the lay in was some serious Superman sh!t.
What will be the turning pint in the series? Lebron wakes up? Barea or Stojakovic hits a shot? Miller gets hot? Butler returns?
@ QQ – post 31, section 1
pure gold
can’t wait for AB to chime in
I was on the fence at first, but now I’m flat out going for Dallas. Barea is like Tommy DeVito on MDMA. Dude has no business being on a basketball court yet he carries a ridiculous Napoleonic complex in his potato sack. J-Kidd deserves a championship given that this is his 3rd NBA Finals appearance. The media should at least award him an honorary championship for not featuring his awkward son in every post game interview this time around. Not to mention Peja was a bad man back in the days and probably needs a ring to pawn off to some Serbian gangsters back home so he can even up his gambling debts with them.
@Slash – yeah, I know…
I questioned why they didn’t just motion Lebron into the post, let the double come, get some ball movement, and then get some open shot attempts. It did seem that Lebron wanted no part of Kidd during the ENTIRE game but seriously… ALL 3 can’t be aggresive at the same time. 1 of them has to pass the ball.
Lebron is the greatest regular season player in the league and Wade is of the better post season players. The Heat will be fine for years to come.
@ Peja’s playing time – Unless James Jones gets in the game Peja will be glud to the bench.
You guys keep saying don’t talk trash to Lebron, “let sleeping dogs lay”, “I feel sorry for Marion next game” and your all in denial of who this guy really is. He’s not MJ or Kobe where he’ll take this personal and actually come out to kill his defender if he feels in anyways disrespected.MJ and Kobe are hardwired from birth to be killers and will punish guys offensively if you disrespect…and actually play better when there pissed. Lebron is not that guy he wasn’t in cleveland and he isn’t in Miami which is why he joined forces with a guy (D.Wade)who is more like who you all are expecting Lebron to be. Lebron is loud, talks alot, poses for the camera and hides in the darkest corner of the room on the biggest stage which the finals are he did it in Cleveland when they went to the finals and he’s doing it in Miami now that there in the finals which has always been MJ and other credible NBA greats knock on him. D.Wade is quiet, composed, not a loud talker, no in to making theatric speeches or LOOK AT ME dances for the camera like lebron but he gets it done out on the floor look all great players do performing there best on the biggest stage which is why again you Bron zombies, he took his “talents” to south beach to take his place along side a killer and leader who doesn’t shy away from big moments but actually becomes better in them. Mark Jackson was right about his SG ranking 1)MJ 2.)Kobe 3)D.Wade all of whom got it done on the big stage and have won finals mvp’s…which by the way LeBron will not be winning if the heat do happen to win this series…Lebron is who we thought he was…so stop defending his impotent play on the biggest stage and excusing it with this ULTIMATE FACILITATOR shit. You guys like the rest of the viewing world knows that’s a bunch of crap and that LeBron has been a virtual no show since the eastern conference finals as his play has gotten worse as each game of the finals passes and D.Wades has gotten better. I really hope this ends any comparison of him with MJ or Goliaths of the game, at this point it’s futile to even put him in the same sentence with Kobe because Kobe has gotten it done time after time on the big stage and has the finals mvps to prove it. Lebron has acquiesced fully and knows that D.WADE is the leader of this team, hence is uncomfortableness at the end of the game press conference when D.Wade refers to himself as the leader of the team and how he had to lead “his guys”. Hell i’m uncomfortable watching Lebron’s posture and face change and wiggle with uneasiness as D.Wade says that stuff but it’s the truth
QQ – Exactly what “that’s what’s up” said. I swear I saw Lebron saying “That guy. That’s my guy.”
Tyson Chandler won that damn game. And apparently Bosh’s defense on Dirk wasn’t too bad at the end of game 2 because the guy everyone said should have been guarding him (Haslem) gave up the same thing last night. Except he let Dirk go to his strong, non torn up hand.
Alf – I’d be happy as fuck to pay Lebron that money because my franchise has increased in value, I’m in the Finals making money, and if I’m really lucky it’ll go 7 games. Mo money, mo money, mo money…. Dear God, he had a low scoring game, it’s not the end of the world. Am I happy paying him… Unreal.
I can’t take it anymore. This series will be the end of me. After the game I ate a fucking salad and watched the Bachelorette on DVR with my better half. And I didn’t even blink, it was like “Bachelorette? Sure! I love salad!” I just didn’t give a fuck. World, this is me not giving a single fuck.
“Lebron is the greatest regular season player in the league” That shit is hilarious when you think about because you have idiots throwing hyperbole all around about this guy being better than MJ better than Kobe and a statement like that was ever uttered about those two but it’s so true. I hear the media and bron zombies defending this guy but his game is under a microscope with the biggest and brightest lights searing through this indestructable persona and essentially facade he has paraded in front of the cameras and the viewing world has watched him shrivel and crumble under these lights. Holding onto this titanic indestructable image that both the media and himself have created like a child holds onto their belief of Santa Claus and the tooth fairy only you guys aren’t children.
Big Island this guy has had a bad NBA finals series and has essentially been a high priced decoy for the Miami heat the whole finals. D.Wade has shouldered the load the whole finals and than Chris Bosh.
First & Foremost in AA formality the first step to solving a problem is admitting there is one. Are you kidding? “Wade has the mismatch”, “What did we want Lebron to do?”, “He made the right reads”, “He was the initiator of the offense PG”, “He should take some of the blame but not all of it” GTFOH are you in denial????????????!!!!!!!!!!Have you just emerged from a cave after a 1,000 years rest. They’re putting this guy up there with the MT.Rushmores of greats who have ever played the game. He can’t score on AARP Jason Kidd, that’s the biggest mismatch in the series they’re saying this cat is better than MJ better than Kobe both alloyed greats who have all the hardware to prove it and your excusing his play by saying he was the initiator of the offense and D.Wade has the mismatch???LMAO…what i’m hearing from Lebron apologetics is absurdity at it’s best…We are talking about “THE GREAT LEBRON JAMES” aren’t we? By the way has anybody seen that guy I heard he held an obnoxious, half baked, juvenile press conference where he announced to his fans and ex-boss that for the first time that he would be taking his talents to south beach but I have yet to see him play for them in my watching these NBA finals. No Lebron chase down blocks on little point gaurds for your daily espn highlight cannot cover up what the viewing world is seeing every tuesday, thursday and sunday. Those chase down blocked shots that make espn highlights are cliffnotes for the occassional and casual fan us the real fans now can watch you for an entire game and make an intelligent assessment of your play for four quarters without having to pay for NBA league pass. We’ve read your story and see you aren’t who espn has spoon fed us to believe that you are…a killer…a leader. Your leader is D.Wade and he’s showed up and left it all on the floor this ENTIRE NBA FINALS SERIES.
After those two missed layups barea actually had a solid game 8 points, 4 assists 3 rebounds in 21 minutes.
@First & Foremost
All 3 can’t be aggressive all game but each one can be aggressive at different portion of the game. Bosh was 1 for 7 after the break so LBJ had no excuse of not being aggressive at some point in the 2nd half.
Also I don’t Shawn Marion should be worried about LBJ destroying him next game because Bron haven’t really outplayed Marion in none of these game. Marion is basically playing Lebron to a stand still this series. Marion is averaging 15pts 6.5rebs 2.5ast 52%fgp 2.5TO while Bron average is 17.25pts 7.25rebs 6.25ast 46%fgp 3.5TO for the series. The supposedly best player on the Heat can’t outplay Marion right now.
Damn good point @rell! Exactly obviously the “best player on the planet” can’t outplay Marion or J.Kidd.LMAO. He’s a golden retriever(well liked by family and friends, a “team player”) stop trying to make him a pitbull you guys. Lebron is just not a killer.
Slightly off-topic but dude I could barely watch Dirk’s postgame press conference. Guy looked like death warmed over and they still kept him up there for a long while SMH…
Thats whats wrong with you Lebron apologist. Lebron is is a grown f#&king man. He does not need you guys to be making excuses for him as if you are 1 of his bit&#e$ or is on his payroll. There are no excuses this year so plz stop with this he was just trying to be a facilitater B.S. Lebron said that he was going to be more aggressive after the game 2 lost and try to get to the line. He does not get a couple of foul calls and he stops driving to the rim. Than it was Marion is playing good defense in these playoffs. Marion is now sticking Wade which leaves Steveson and Kidd with the duties to now guard Lebron and hes hanging on the perimeter shooting 3s and long a$$ 2s instead of getting his big a$$ in the post. He would not cut to the rim or anything for his teammates to try to get him involved. Than he told the reporter to dont look at the stat sheet and look at my defense. He stood there and just freaking watched Dirk make that layup. This guy should be shooting fadeaway shoots in his sleep over whos guarding him now. Lebron his the most talented NBA player to ever come out of high school but its his mental toughness is what people always questioned. The guy has got Chris Bosh outplaying him by a mile…
@rell: Damn it, I was going to post that today! Damn West Coast Time!
Marion has played well on both ends and been the 2nd best player on Dallas, the Matrix Reloaded!
Lebron “best” player in the reg season and the last 2 series – Who Cares! He’s not MJ, not Magic, and all these posers like Pippen that said they would rather play with Bron than MJ GO AHEAD you ringless bitches!
Wade is by far stepping up on both ends while Bron shrinks.
@F&F: Quit being AB! You are Lebron, the best player of this generation and you fade like a little bitch! Disrupt the FLOW! F that, BE THE FLOW!
Great series, Mavs win Game 5 and its on!