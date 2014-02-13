Tyler Ennis Hits Crazy Game-Winner To Keep ‘Cuse Undefeated Against Pitt

Syracuse just can’t lose, can they? With the game on the line last night in Pittsburgh, down one with 4.4 seconds left and the ball inbounding underneath their own hoop, the Orange stayed undefeated after freshman point guard Tyler Ennis came up the sideline and dropped a sick 35-foot game-winner. Ennis had 13 of ‘Cuse’s 58 points, and this shot pushed the squad to a ridiculous 24-0.

Will ‘Cuse go undefeated this year?

