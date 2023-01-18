John Wall’s appearance on the “Run Your Pace” podcast has rubbed a few people the wrong way. Earlier in the day on Tuesday, a comment Wall made about his tenure with the Houston Rockets rubbed one of his former teammates the wrong way, as Justin Patton took umbrage with the fact that Wall said Patton started games was proof the team was trying to lose games.

Now, Tyler Hansbrough is pushing back against a claim Wall made. As Wall tells it, his dream school was the University of North Carolina. Wall, a native of the Tar Heel state, says UNC was the only school that could have prevented him from attending Kentucky, in part due to the fact that his mother suffered an aneurysm. But during a visit to Chapel Hill, Wall claims he was big timed by Hansbrough, the program’s star power forward, which made him attending UNC a non-starter.

This story on why John Wall chose Kentucky over his “dream school” UNC is wild 🤯 Via @tpinsonn pic.twitter.com/kzxP0D2Cab — Prep Hoops 🏀 (@PrepHoops) January 17, 2023

“I’m the recruit, I walk up and say what up, he says, ‘I don’t talk to recruits,'” Wall claimed. “I was like, f*ck you, I ain’t coming here. That f*cked it up right there.”

Wall said meeting Hansbrough, a national champion with the Tar Heels and one of the best players in the country, was something he dreamed of doing. There are, however, two sides to every story, and apparently, Hansbrough … well, he remembers things a little differently, and believes the main thing that drove Wall to Lexington was money.

The story @JohnWall told on @tpinsonn podcast DID NOT HAPPEN! 100% FALSE! I’m sure the bank of Calipari had nothing to do with him going to Kentucky — Tyler Hansbrough (@THANS50) January 18, 2023

I do not know about you, but I did not expect a war of words between John Wall and Tyler Hansbrough breaking out when I woke up this morning.