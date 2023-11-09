Tyler Herro Will Miss ‘Several Weeks’ With A Sprained Ankle

After an offseason that saw the Miami Heat heavily involved in trade rumors, most notably for Damian Lillard, they entered this season without making any significant additions. That placed a heavy burden on their star players to carry the load, and through the start of the season their depth concerns have been apparent but covered up by the recent play of Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, and Jimmy Butler.

On Wednesday night, the Heat moved to 4-4 with a win over the Grizzlies to pick up their third consecutive win. Unfortunately, that win came at a price as Tyler Herro suffered an ankle sprain when he stepped on Jaren Jackson Jr.’s foot and had to leave the game. On Thursday, Shams Charania provided an update on Herro that was not particularly good news, as the young guard will miss at least two weeks time, including 10 days in a walking boot, after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 sprain.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro will miss several weeks after being diagnosed with a Grade 2 ankle sprain, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. He will be in a walking boot for 10 days and be re-evaluated in two weeks. pic.twitter.com/cILM30cJi9 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) November 9, 2023

Herro is averaging 22.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game to start the season, providing them with much needed offensive creation from the backcourt and shooting a very robust 41 percent from three. He is leading the team in scoring and is second in assists, and given Miami’s lack of ball-handling on the roster, it figures to be difficult for them to navigate his absence. Kyle Lowry will need to take on an even bigger creative role, as will Butler and Adebayo to fill in the gaps. Guys like Josh Richardson and Jaime Jaquez Jr. likely will see their minutes load increase with the void left by Herro, and Miami will face quite the challenge until he returns.