Former Sacramento King Tyler Honeycutt Was Found Dead After A Standoff With Police

07.07.18 30 mins ago

Former UCLA standout and Sacramento King Tyler Honeycutt was killed on Friday after an incident with Los Angeles police. Honeycutt reportedly fired at police after they were called to a residence after a report of a man with a gun, and the incident resulted in Honeycutt being found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

According to an ESPN report, investigators were not yet sure if it was inflicted by the police or Honeycutt himself.

The Los Angeles Police Department says it responded Friday afternoon to a report of a man with a gun, and during the initial encounter, the suspect fired a shot out of a residence and officers returned fire.

Crisis negotiators were called and a SWAT team finally found an unresponsive man who was pronounced dead by paramedics.

The department, which did not identify the man, says he appears to have died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

The LAPD later tweeted clarification that Honeycutt’s gunshot was, indeed, self-inflicted.

