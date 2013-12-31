Tyreke Evans Answers Damian Lillard With The Game-Winner

It looked like another feather in the clutch cap of Damian Lillard on Monday night at New Orleans Arena. That is until Tyreke Evans answered with his own game-winner. After another huge three-pointer by Lillard to tie the Blazers-Pelicans game at 108-all with only 10 seconds remaining, the Pellies elected not to call a timeout and instead isolated on the wing for Evans. It ended up being a smart decision.

Evans stuttered and investigated openings to the rim against Mo Williams‘ defense before stepping back to launch a jumper that hit nothing but twine with just 1.2 seconds left. The Pelicans would win 110-108.

Lillard had 29 points and five dimes (with no turnovers) and LaMarcus Aldridge added 28 and eight boards in the loss. Jrue Holiday had 31 points and 13 assists to pace the Pellies with Anthony Davis adding 27 points, 12 rebounds and five blocks in the win. R’eke ended with 20 points after his game-winner.

