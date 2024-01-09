UPDATE: The Pacers announce that Haliburton suffered a hamstring strain on this play, and while he won’t return against Boston, there’s no word on any sort of long-term absence.

Injury Update: Tyrese Haliburton (left hamstring strain) will not return to tonight's game. — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 9, 2024

EARLIER: Tyrese Haliburton has been brilliant to start the 2023-24 NBA season, and as a result, the Indiana Pacers made it to the final of the inaugural In-Season Tournament and are fighting to make the postseason in the Eastern Conference without needing to go through the Play-In Tournament. As a result, while much of the sports world had its eyes on the college football national championship game on Monday night, Haliburton and the Pacers had a high-profile matchup of their own with the Boston Celtics.

But unfortunately for the fine folks in Naptown, Haliburton needed to get carried into the locker room before the half after slipping on a spot on the floor and accidentally doing a split. Haliburton attempted to drive to the rim when his foot slipped, which caused him to do a near full split and sit on the ground in some serious pain.

Where the injury initially occurred: pic.twitter.com/dM0mvEQG2z — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 9, 2024

Tyrese Haliburton had to be carried to the locker room after slipping and suffering an injury on this play. Hoping for the best 🙏pic.twitter.com/ZYGh2euvA3 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 9, 2024

Haliburton couldn’t even walk to the back, as towels were thrown over his head as he was carried in to get further examination.

Not good man: Tyrese Haliburton being helped back to the locker room. pic.twitter.com/dQnyzVrnFF — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) January 9, 2024

It’s hard to put into words how brutal of a loss this would be for Indiana, as Haliburton is well on his way to earning his second consecutive All-Star nod — an added bummer to all of this is that Indianapolis is hosting the All-Star Game this season, and Haliburton surely would have gotten celebrated as the local hero during the game. At the time of his departure, Haliburton had seven points and six assists on the evening.