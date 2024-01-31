The NBA 2K League will hold an event at All-Star Weekend in Indianapolis, and the local NBA team’s biggest star will be on hand for the festivities. On Wednesday afternoon, the league announced “an immersive, basketball and Japan-inspired event space” called the NBA 2K League Alley.

The event will feature a number of cameos, most notably from Indiana Pacers All-Star selection Tyrese Haliburton, who will represent the team at Sunday’s All-Star Game for the second time in his career. While at the NBA 2K League Alley, Haliburton will take part in the NBA 2K League Indy Showdown — a 3-on-3 competition in NBA 2K — on Friday afternoon at 3 p.m..

Beyond him, a still-unnamed list of NFL and NBA 2K League players, along with a collection of content creators that includes Ronnie 2K. There will also be a number of activations at the event, including gaming stations where attendees will have the opportunity to, among other things, take on Ronnie 2K and pros from the 2K League.

“We are thrilled to be hosting this NBA 2K League event in Indianapolis during NBA All-Star 2024,” NBA 2K League CEO Andrew Perlmutter said in a statement. “The NBA 2K League has a rich history in Indianapolis, and the NBA 2K League Alley and AT&T Presents NBA 2K League Indy Showdown are just the first of many immersive live events our fans can enjoy for seasons to come.”

The NBA 2K League Alley will be held from noon until 8 p.m. on Feb. 16 and 17 at the Indiana Convention Center.