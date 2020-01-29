Iowa State’s Tyrese Haliburton Is A Basketball Genius

Writing about the NBA Draft often means enduring the less-appealing aspects of college basketball. Sub-20-point scoring halves. Unimaginative offensive schemes. Head-scratching decision-making from young players still deciphering their basketball personas. After watching a whole lot of these extremely college basketball things, you need a reprieve.

Enter Iowa State guard Tyrese Haliburton, who has frequently been the reward for countless games filled with the previously mentioned trials this season. His blissful displays of brilliant passing, basketball genius, and defensive playmaking reinforce the notion that college basketball can still be fun as long as you know where to look.

As a true freshman in 2018-19, Haliburton largely enjoyed an off-ball role while playing next to conductors such as Talen Horton-Tucker, Marial Shayok, and Lindell Wigginton. He sported a usage rate of 9.2 percent, attempted 5.7 shots per game, and only registered 54 field goals inside the arc, all despite playing 33.2 minutes each night. There existed the outline of a potential NBA player but at least one more year in college would be required to explore this potential and turn it into something tangible.

With Horton-Tucker, Shayok, and Wingginton all no longer in Ames, Haliburton has stepped into a primary creator role for the Cyclones, establishing himself as one of the nation’s best and most exhilarating players. His usage rate has spiked to 20.1 percent, he’s hoisting 11.7 shots per contest, and he’s more than doubled his assist rate from 17.3 percent to 36.3.

While this draft class lacks high-end star power, it is stocked with guard play, particularly savvy and creative facilitators. Nico Mannion, LaMelo Ball, and Killian Hayes are three of the headliners, joined by Haliburton, who is the best passer in the country — a 7.1:2.7 assist-to-turnover ratio underlines his elite decision-making. His athletic limitations will, to a degree, quell the functionality of his distributing in the NBA. But he has more than enough in his toolkit to be the type of ball-handler who puts his teammates in optimal scoring situations.

Haliburton’s best trait as a playmaker is not his capacity for merely executing a wide variety of passes. He certainly can, but what distinguishes him from others is the accuracy and timeliness of those decisions. I’ve not seen a better pocket passer than Haliburton this season. In pick-and-rolls, he almost always feeds his big man in stride, enabling them to finish at the rim or promptly elevate for an open jumper. He hits cutters on target and drops skip passes into the pockets of shooters.

“Threading the needle” is often reserved for highlight-reel passes fit through narrow parameters, but for Haliburton, it’s mostly just the norm. He dishes out pinpoint feeds with regularity, which lowers the margin of error for defenses, as they must be quicker to recover and sharper with rotations. Haliburton’s distributing empowers his own team while simultaneously challenging the opposition. That’s not always the case. Sometimes pocket passes, skip passes, or any type of read designed to stress the defense fails to do so.

Haliburton is a proactive playmaker, shifting defenders with his movements and optical trickery. The most obvious indicator of his IQ is the consistency with which he looks off defenders to pry open a previously closed passing window; he treats defenders like pawns on a chess board, manipulating them as he pleases. That, along with his advanced pick-and-roll craft, is the hallmark of his creation for others.

Note the placement of those passes from Haliburton. Aside from the corner three attempt, his teammates do not have to go out of their way to corral the ball, allowing them to focus on the next step. He simplifies the game for others, an important trait for any ball-handler. His flexibility and contortion mean he can whirl feeds from awkward angles and his rare vision only further amplifies the value of such a skill.

This is not a pass you should be able to make. Tyrese Haliburton can, though. pic.twitter.com/LAUL7DB8A3 — Jackson Frank (@jackfrank_jjf) January 11, 2020

The issue, from an NBA point of view, is the degree to which Haliburton should be expected to commandeer offensive possessions as a lead creator. To be entrusted as a primary initiator, you need significant and versatile scoring value, and it’s tough to argue Haliburton does. He’s averaging 15.7 points per game on 62.6 percent true shooting, which is quite impressive given the lack of quality teammates around him and poor efficiency from other guards in this class. For example, Cole Anthony is averaging 19.1 points on 48.2 percent true shooting and Anthony Edwards is at 19.2 points on 52.2 percent true shooting.