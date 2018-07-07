Tyronn Lue Says He Was ‘Shocked And Hurt’ By LeBron Leaving For L.A.

#NBA Summer League 2018 #2018 NBA Free Agency #LA Lakers #LeBron James #Cleveland Cavaliers
07.06.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

If we’re all being perfectly honest, LeBron James’ decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers in free agency this summer shouldn’t have come as that much of a surprise. After a costly Game 1 meltdown in the Finals, the Cavs were categorically outmatched the rest of the way, a reality that didn’t bode well for LeBron’s future in Cleveland.

Beyond that, the Cavs weren’t in any kind of a position to compete for a championship next year, what with the rise of the Sixers and Celtics in the East and a motley roster that proved too inexperienced and unreliable to build any sort of future around, at least one involving LeBron.

Still, losing LeBron is a tough pill to swallow for the people of Cleveland, not to mention his teammates, coaching staff, and folks all across the organization. It was particularly hard for head coach Tyronn Lue, who went on NBA TV Friday night during Summer League in Las Vegas while his squad took on the Washington Wizards.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Summer League 2018#2018 NBA Free Agency#LA Lakers#LeBron James#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA Free AgencyCLEVELAND CAVALIERSLA LAKERSLeBron JamesNBA Summer League 2018Tyronn Lue

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 13 hours ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 2 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 4 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP