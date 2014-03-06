Tyson Chandler Says Kevin Love “Can’t Play D”

The New York Knicks went into halftime with a 65-55 lead on Wednesday night in Minnesota. Many of the Knicks haven’t been afraid to vocalize their thoughts throughout the crazy, chaotic environment known as the Knicks’ 2014 season. Tyson Chandler continued that tradition when he spoke his mind about Kevin Love during tonight’s halftime interview.

However, this time his criticism was directed at Kevin Love and his abilities on the defensive end. When asked how the Knicks can exploit Chandler’s mismatch on Kevin Love, Chandler replied, “Oh, just go at him. He can’t play D.”

Chandler’s blunt response was a big hit on Twitter, mostly because the Knicks’ defense has been suspect all season, and Kevin Love has never been known as a defensive stopper.

The Knicks ended their seven-game losing streak with the 118-106 victory at the Target Center in Minneapolis. Chandler finished the game with 15 points (one 6-for-8 shooting) and 14 rebounds in 34 minutes. ‘Melo led the Knicks with 33 points on greater than 50 percent shooting and the team can breathe a sigh of relief â€” for one night at least.

Love struggled, shooting just 6-for-17 on his way to 19 points and just eight rebounds.

(video via Frank Den)

