Tyson Chandler Strongly Refutes Knicks’ Hint That He Was Chemistry Problem

If there’s one thing Phil Jackson’s first six months as president of the New York Knicks has clearly exhibited, it’s that the Zen Master’s mind tricks will be just as prevalent from the front office as they were on the sideline. Even before very publicly manipulating Carmelo Anthony into re-signing with New York for a hometown discount, Jackson had already used his notorious, unapologetic strategy to support the late June trade of Tyson Chandler and Raymond Felton to the Dallas Mavericks. And though Jackson’s pointed comments came and went without much fanfare, Chandler – broadly lauded for his leadership abilities at every stop in his career – made it clear yesterday that he hasn’t forgotten them.

A stern, direct Chandler told ESPN Dallas’ Tim MacMahon that he was typically professional and responsible with New York last season.

“I did nothing but try to help the culture there the three years I was there,” Chandler said Friday. “You can say I didn’t live up to whatever or you didn’t like the way I played or anything. But to ever question who I am and the type of leader I am in the locker room, I don’t even know where that came from. “I honestly don’t know where that came from. I don’t know if Phil put that out there or who put that out there, but to me, that was the ultimate shock… “It makes no sense,” Chandler said. “If you call holding people accountable daily being a bad influence, then hey, I’m a bad influence. But I’m going to be that as long as I’m going to strap up my shoes and step on the basketball court. And that was the big problem there. “That’s the biggest thing. I guess if that’s why I was a bad influence, because I wanted to do things the right way, then I guess I’m a bad influence. But I’ve never heard of that. I thought that was being a professional.”

Always true to form, Jackson never called-out Chandler specifically – it’s certainly possible his words were concerning the mercurial, oft-overweight Felton alone. But Chandler feels otherwise, obviously, and it’s not hard to see why. Below are a portion the comments in question that immediately succeeded the trade of Chandler and Felton to Dallas.

“To do that we felt (it was) important to bring in some new personnel and start with some character guys that we feel can carry this forward,” Jackson said on Thursday evening… “Watching [the Knicks] play I saw guys that looked at each other like, ‘You didn’t back me up, you weren’t here when I needed help,’ ” Jackson said. “There just wasn’t the right combination or feel (where) it felt like everybody was in synch all the time.” “Well, we want to send a message to all of our players that we are on the move and we are making changes and we are making changes to move forward in the direction that we want to go,” Jackson said…

To be honest, there’s nothing there too incendiary. Team chemistry is far bigger than a single player or two, but a small roster change can sometimes be the simple fix to perceived issues in that regard – even if one of those jettisoned is a well-known locker room positive.

Given Chandler’s response, Jackson’s contention that some Knicks had the look of “You didn’t back me up, you weren’t here when I needed help” last season is likely the sentiment to which the former Defensive Player of the Year took such offense. Indeed, Chandler confirms that he makes a point to hold teammates accountable. Jackson apparently believes that Chandler did on the court to a debilitating extent in 2013-2014.

But you try being a career defensive anchor with the likes of J.R. Smith, Tim Hardaway, Jr., Amare Stoudemire, and more on your team. Chandler was bound to be frustrated with his Knicks teammates last season, and Jackson’s belief – if he really even believes it – that Chandler’s leadership traits contributed to chemistry problems is one he holds alone. It’s hardly a widespread notion.

This is what Phil does. He defends and influences past or future moves through the media by using his keen understanding of the emotional weight words carry. That approach rubs some outsiders the wrong way, so we can only imagine what it’s like to be the subject of such derision.

Here’s hoping Chandler takes this anger out against his former team on the court when the Knicks and Mavs meet this season.

