UCLA’s Zach LaVine Measures Crazy 46-Inch Vertical

When UCLA freshman Zach LaVine declared for the 2014 NBA Draft, many were skeptical about whether the young man had the polish needed to play at the next level, especially when considering his lone — rather desultory — year with the Bruins. During a recent workout with the Lakers, LaVine proved he’s certainly athletic enough to play at the highest level.

While working out at the Lakers’ El Segundo facilities, the official Lakers Twitter account sent out a photo of LaVine measuring a ridiculous 46 inches on his vertical. That’s two inches higher than Andrew Wiggins‘ insane leap.

.@ZachLaVine testing his vert in today's first session: pic.twitter.com/RN6HkhAZuD — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) June 4, 2014

LaVine will have to labor to refine his game for the NBA level, but his elite athleticism provides a nice blueprint to work with for whichever team late in the first round, or early in the second, decides to select him as their project.

One thing was certain, even before his stratospheric verical measurements: the guy has hops for days!

