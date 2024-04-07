GLENDALE — The UConn Huskies reached the 2024 Final Four without so much as a challenge in their first four games. UConn blasted through the East Region, headlined by a drubbing of No. 3 seed Illinois, and the Huskies entered Saturday’s game against the Alabama Crimson Tide as a double-digit favorite. In the end, UConn was forced to perform at a high level for most of 40 minutes, but the Huskies did just that, navigating multiple Alabama charges and emerging with a 86-72 win to reach the national title game for the second straight season.

While Alabama technically struck first with a three-pointer from Grant Nelson, UConn set the overall tone. Projected NBA lottery pick Stephon Castle rattled off eight quick points for the Huskies, and fellow projected lottery pick Donovan Clingan rejected two shots in the first two minutes of action.

Stephon Castle scores the first two buckets of the game for UConn

The Crimson Tide were able to punch back, rattling off a 15-5 run to take the lead after about eight minutes. Alabama was buoyed early by its shooting, including 5-of-7 from beyond the arc to begin the contest.

Latrell Wrightsell gives Alabama the lead

While Alabama held a 31-30 lead within the final five minutes of the half, UConn flashed a bit of its overall upside with a notable push before halftime. The Huskies led by as many as seven down the stretch of the first half, though a layup from Mark Sears allowed the Crimson Tide to cut the margin to 44-40 at halftime.

Mark Sears gets a bucket just before the half. UConn holds a 4-point lead at the break

Early in the second half, the teams traded 7-0 runs. First, Alabama cut the deficit to one with the help of five quick points from Aaron Estrada. That was followed by a seven-point spurt from UConn, punctuated by a dunk from Castle to force an Alabama timeout.

STEPHON CASTLE GET UP. The Huskies have answered right back with a run of their own

The biggest highlight of the evening came moments later, when Nelson finished with authority over Clingan in stunning fashion. That play helped to spark a 9-2 run for Alabama to tie the game, with Nelson leading the way on both ends

In on-brand fashion, UConn then ripped off an answer. Alabama had a shot in the air for the lead near the 12-minute mark but, after it didn’t fall, the Huskies enjoyed an 8-0 run to seemingly take control.

Unlike UConn’s previous opponents, Alabama did not stagger and fall down at the first or second sign of the tidal wave. The Crimson Tide kept things manageable, maintaining a deficit of 10 points or fewer until UConn’s Alex Karaban buried a triple with 3:40 to go. While the game certainly wasn’t academic at that point, it was a glancing blow, and the Huskies never relinquished control.

The Crimson Tide gave the Huskies their biggest push of the tournament, though the power of the three-pointer deserted Alabama in the second half. Following a red-hot start that kept Alabama in the game, Nate Oats’ team shot just 3-of-12 from beyond the arc after the break. Given the nature of the opponent in front of them, that outage left an insurmountable task. Standout guard Mark Sears (24 points) and versatile big man Grant Nelson (19 points, 15 rebounds) played quite well for Alabama, but UConn was simply too much.