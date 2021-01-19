The James Harden ordeal in Houston came to an end last week when he was traded to the Nets in a four-team blockbuster deal, closing the chapter on what ended up being a contentious relationship with both his teammates and the organization where he spent eight years of his career.

Harden had rubbed several of his teammates the wrong way toward the end of his tenure — namely new acquisitions John Wall and DeMarcus Cousins — who criticized his lack of engagement on the court and his negative comments about the Rockets’ lack of talent and ability needed to contend for a title.

Prior to that, Harden famously clashed with former teammate Chris Paul, whose perpetual criticism and demanding nature were something that reportedly didn’t jibe well with him. So, it’s probably for the best that Harden didn’t end up in Miami, as longtime Heat stalwart Udonis Haslem seems to think they definitely would’ve been at odds with one another. Here’s what Haslem had to say on a recent episode of The Complex Sports Podcast.

"You can't bring James Harden to Miami… I would've aged 15 years trying to be his OG." — Udonis Haslem on The Complex Sports Podcast

“I knew we wasn’t gonna get him,” Haslem said. “You can’t bring James Harden to Miami. As much as I wanted that to work out, in my mind I was like, ain’t no way. I would’ve aged 15 years trying to be his O.G. He would’ve had to move me into the guesthouse to keep a close eye on him.”

It’s somewhat unclear whether Haslem is referring more to Harden’s penchant for partying and the temptation that abounds in South Beach or to the aforementioned antipathy between teammates. It’s likely some combination of the two, but it’s a moot point anyway. However, as two of the top teams in the East, the Nets and Heat could be on a collision course for the Eastern Conference crown this summer.