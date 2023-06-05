Udonis Haslem has spent almost his entire life in Florida, growing up in Miami, playing college ball in Gainesville, and then spending the last 20 seasons as a member of the Miami Heat.

He is the embodiment of “Heat Culture” but more than that he’s a massive presence in the Miami community, and of late he’s grown tired of the national perception of his state and the people that live there. Over the weekend, Haslem aired his grievances about Florida governor Ron DeSantis (who is now eyeing a presidential run) to the Boston Globe’s Gary Washburn.

“Well first and foremost I’m going to ask people out there to stop Florida-shaming us,” Haslam said as the Heat prepare for Game 2 of the NBA Finals. “Everybody ain’t down with what’s going on in Florida. People think that because you live in Florida, like you just down with the [expletive]. We’re not. I’m not down with it. I’m not happy about it. “I happen to live there and I was born there. It’s not my fault. So please stop Florida-shaming us people. We’re not happy about what this man [DeSantis] is doing. Diversity and inclusion and taking the [books away]. We’re not happy about that. I sit at home on the couch with my wife and raise hell.”

Haslem noted his particular frustration with DeSantis and Florida Republicans focusing on book bans and school curriculum, while stripping back gun laws in the midst of rising gun violence.

“You complain about what’s being taught in school but we took away the gun [law] where you can buy a [expletive] assault rifle at 18,” Haslem said. “I’m confused about what’s the priorities. We’re talking education and in the midst of all of this gun violence going on around the world, how about we just drop the gun laws and make it easier for them to get guns? The [expletive] is confusing to me, that’s why I’m not a politician.”

Haslem explained that he tries to focus his efforts on making change in the community where he can, partnering with organizations in the Miami area that focus on mental health, drug rehabilitation, and creating affordable housing, while also encouraging people to vote and take their frustration to the polls when presented the opportunity.