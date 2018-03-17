UMBC’s Twitter Account Was On Fire Just Like Its Basketball Team During The Virginia Upset

03.16.18 1 hour ago

The UMBC Retrievers made history on Friday night, becoming the first No. 16 seed to ever knock off a No. 1 in the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament. It also made a nation fall in love with a self-described “commuter” school’s Twitter account in the process.

Playing in the Tournament as a 16 isn’t always the most fun spot for a team that just days ago was thrilled to be in the tournament at all. But the Terriers — from the players to their fans and even the school’s Twitter account — seemed to have the right idea as they faced Virginia on Friday night.

And as the game got going and UMBC kept pace with the Cavaliers, the Twitter account in particular made the most of it. Virginia and UMBC went to the half tied at 21 and the rest of college basketball twitter realized that @UMBCAthletics was absolutely on fire, answering confused fans and calling out media personalities that didn’t give the team a chance of beating Virginia.

