Now that you’ve seen St. Pat’s Jordan Evolution ’85, we figured you might want see what Winter Park (Fla.) High School was wearing when the two faced-off last Friday. With that, check out Winter Park’s uniform and exclusive version of the Under Armour Micro G Black Ice below.

What do you think?

