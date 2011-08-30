Under Armour Micro G Juke – Elite 24 Player Exclusive

#Style – Kicks and Gear
08.30.11 7 years ago 2 Comments

There might be no rookie we’re more excited to see play this season than Kemba Walker. I mean, I know that I’m just wondering if he can continue his hot streak that started at the Big East Tournament and ended with a national championship. Well now we get a chance to see that kicks that he’ll be doing it in. Introducing the Under Armour Micro G Juke. While we’ll see Kemba’s PEs once the season gets closer, check out two colorways made specifically for last weekend’s Boost Mobile Elite 24.

For those looking to get their hands on a pair, there is no retail date set for these colorways, but the Micro G Juke will drop this October for a suggested retail price of $100.

What do you think?

