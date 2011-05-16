UNDRCRWN “Miami Against The World” Foam Finger

I need to get something off my chest: I am obsessed with foam fingers. I don’t know what it is, but I think they’re awesome. In August, my friends at the Miami Heat sent me one of their three-player foam hands that had not one, not two, but three foam fingers to give love to Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James all at the same time. Now, with the NBA Finals just four wins away, UNDRCRWN has “flipped” the concept and has the perfect gift for Heat Nation.
If you want to add one of these to your collection, go HERE to order yours today. And or only $5, it’s not going to break the bank either.
What do you think?
blatant rip off of ECW
I think the story of the season has shifted from Miami and the Big 3 to…D-Rose and Crew & OKC’s Dynamic Duo
gotta love it…and for only 5 bucks, you cant beat that…UNDRCRWN always coming up with new and fresh ideas for their fan gear
i’d like to order the original reverse one please, fuck miami and their big two and a half stars…
Not very creative or interesting.
C’mon… everyone over the age of 10 that has seen a foam finger has had the thought cross their mind of a foam middle finger… but it was a childish thought that was worth little more than a giggle. Just like this one is.
whats childish is taking it personal when another grown man makes a financial business decision for him and his family that has absolutely zero effect on your life
rel g’s dont rock the foam fingers. we rock foamposites