UNDRCRWN “Miami Against The World” Foam Finger

I need to get something off my chest: I am obsessed with foam fingers. I don’t know what it is, but I think they’re awesome. In August, my friends at the Miami Heat sent me one of their three-player foam hands that had not one, not two, but three foam fingers to give love to Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James all at the same time. Now, with the NBA Finals just four wins away, UNDRCRWN has “flipped” the concept and has the perfect gift for Heat Nation.

If you want to add one of these to your collection, go HERE to order yours today. And or only $5, it’s not going to break the bank either.

What do you think?

