UNDRCRWN “Miami Against The World” Foam Finger

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Miami Heat
05.16.11 7 years ago 7 Comments

I need to get something off my chest: I am obsessed with foam fingers. I don’t know what it is, but I think they’re awesome. In August, my friends at the Miami Heat sent me one of their three-player foam hands that had not one, not two, but three foam fingers to give love to Dwyane Wade, Chris Bosh and LeBron James all at the same time. Now, with the NBA Finals just four wins away, UNDRCRWN has “flipped” the concept and has the perfect gift for Heat Nation.

If you want to add one of these to your collection, go HERE to order yours today. And or only $5, it’s not going to break the bank either.

What do you think?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Miami Heat
TAGSMIAMI HEATStyle - Kicks and GearUNDRCRWN

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP