UNDRCRWN “Run TMC” T-Shirt

When people talk about the greatest trios in NBA history, they oftentimes forget to mention Run TMC. Comprised of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, these three Warriors made high-octane, up-and-down basketball their trademark. And the basketball world couldn’t get enough of it. Now, continuing their signature “Dynasty” series, UNDRCRWN gives you a chance to own a piece of history.
If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available at www.shopundrcrwn.com for $28.
What do you think?
Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
I know it was not long lasting but really wish they would make one of these for the 04-05 Suns.
Steve &
Joe &
Quentin &
Shawn &
Amar’e
Waaaaaaaack
my obligatory PSA for dime readers..undrcrwn is ass..i ordered from them and then about a month later of repeated emails they wer like ooh my bad we ran out of ur order a long time ago..they offered me a discount on my next order and i told them they can wipe their balls wit that discount…
plus that shirt is wack as shit…they straight up ripping another company’s idea at least when i tried ordering from them their shit was original..
i wanna get the old knicks 1 (or maybe the new knicks??)
I’ve purchased every single Dynasty tee from them since it dropped & I’ve never had a problem! The reason I actually cop is because they were the first brand to do these “&” tees for basketball– so anyone who touches the overall concept for sports is a bite on them! Good looks UC!!!! Keep that heat coming.
How about:
LeBron &
Delonte &
LeMom
Pau &
Shannon &
Sylvia
LeBron &
Savannah &
Rashard
(the bipolar version)
LeBron &
Delonte &
LeMom &
Delonte
bwahahahaha yo, ya’ll are some EMO MF’ers. Son, Did you get your money back? Shit- that happens at multiple companies they aren’t the only ones. As long as you got your shit back, get over it. At least they offered you something- a lot of people don’t even do that much. But A PSA, really? I have never had problem wit ’em
LeBron &
Dywane &
RuPaul &
McFlurry &
Sporty-J
Haha its funny that some random people that r never on these boards tellin me to get over it..if I’m buyin shit online from a “trusted company” I’m assuming ther gunna ship my order nd not wait til its gone to get back to me..
and whoever said they copped all their dynasty joints is the biggest UC dickrider ever or some shit…they jus started doin these dynasty tees wen they came out a few yrs ago the original 1s we’re the bulls,knciks,celtics and lakers wit the actual names…and the point of these shirts is to rep for ur ONE franchise legend squad…not to show the world ur a lil gay hypebeast that buys wutever dime nd undrcrwn tell u looks hot…fag