UNDRCRWN “Run TMC” T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Golden State Warriors
06.27.11 7 years ago 8 Comments

When people talk about the greatest trios in NBA history, they oftentimes forget to mention Run TMC. Comprised of Tim Hardaway, Mitch Richmond and Chris Mullin, these three Warriors made high-octane, up-and-down basketball their trademark. And the basketball world couldn’t get enough of it. Now, continuing their signature “Dynasty” series, UNDRCRWN gives you a chance to own a piece of history.

If you want to get your hands on one of these tees, they’re available at www.shopundrcrwn.com for $28.

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Golden State Warriors
CHRIS MULLIN GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS Mitch Richmond Run TMC Style - Kicks and Gear TIM HARDAWAY

