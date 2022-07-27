Back in May, ESPN dropped a 30 for 30 about the And1 Mixtape Tour. The Greatest Mixtape Ever told the story of the beloved streetball tour that became a fixture in the world of basketball. Now, Netflix is deciding to get in on the fun by diving into the rise and fall of the brand and the tour that helped turn it into an empire.

A trailer dropped on Wednesday morning for the latest edition of the company’s Untold series, with this episode revolving around the tour. Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 features interviews with some of the biggest names in the game — the trailer on YouTube indicates The Professor, Hot Sauce, Skip 2 My Lou, The Main Event, and Shane the Dribbling Machine are among those in the film — as it looks to paint the picture of And1.

“To tell the story of And1 you have to tell the story of grit, passion, perseverance and an undying love of the game of basketball,” director Kevin Wilson Jr. said in a statement to Complex. “Not only is this the story of streetball legends who kicked off a culture shifting movement and lived out their dreams to get paid to hoop when virtually everyone else shut them out. It’s also the story of regular people around the world who, because of And1, finally gained access to the energy and pandemonium of in-person high skilled, high energy basketball.”

Untold: The Rise and Fall of AND1 will premier on Netflix on Aug. 23, 2022.