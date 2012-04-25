Unveiled: The adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2

Adidas unveiled the newest addition to their star-studded basketball footwear line earlier today at the L.A. Clippers training facility. Now officially the lightest basketball sneaker ever made at 9.5 ounces, the adidas adiZero Crazy Light 2 has built upon the foundation the designers created with last year’s revolutionary model. The sneaker’s designer, Robbie Fuller, reiterated that they wanted a loud and colorful sneaker that leaked swagger, and as you might’ve seen in the NCAA Tournament and in the McDonald’s All-American Game, the electricity colorway – seen above – is going to be very popular.

This shoe is nearly 10 percent lighter than the next closest competition, and is also stronger, and more aerodynamic thanks to an enlarged asymmetrical SPRINTFRAME. There’s added volume in the midsole for a more supportive base, and the three-layer SPRINTWEB is the thinnest ever.

During March Madness, players from Kansas, Louisville, Wisconsin, Indiana and especially Baylor were all rocking this super light sneaker, and when the NBA Playoffs begin this weekend, 28 players will be hitting the court in these as well.

The new adiZero Crazy Light 2 also features a micoach speed cell which is used to measure and view stats for performance during practice or games.

The shoe will be available May 24 when five colorways go on sale for $140.

I’ll have the full recap – with behind-the-scenes photos – of the event and my trip out to L.A. later this week. For now, check out the first two colorways of the sneaker that nearly took over the NCAA Tournament.

What do you think?

