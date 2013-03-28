Unveiled: The Reebok Classic Scrimmage Mid

03.28.13 5 years ago

The folks at Reebok Classics won’t stop. We’ve seen them re-release awesome classics from Shawn Kemp, Shaq, Allen Iverson and others, and now they’re going further into the vaults to bring back the Reebok Classic Scrimmage Mid.

Originally introduced in 1992, the trainer features a molded midfoot strap, a PVC heel counter for support, and Hexalite technology underfoot for cushioning. The shoe will be released in a spring colorway of teal/black/steel/white/orange, while also arriving in black/white/red and black/white/cleat grey/blue.

Dropping April 12, the Reebok Classic Scrimmage Mid will hit key retailers including FinishLine, Foot Locker, Champs, City Gear, and Reebok.com for a suggested price of $100.

What do you think?

