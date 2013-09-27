Usain Bolt Mocks Tony Parker’s Jump Shot Then Shows Off His Own

09.26.13 5 years ago

Fastest Man in the World Usain Bolt is currently traveling around Europe on a tour, but he took time to joke with Tony Parker on French media website Canal+. Bolt, an avid basketball fan, poked fun at Parker’s jump shot before showing off skills of his own.

The 27-year-old Jamaican sprinter shot what is obviously a CGI-laden video where he’s draining ridiculously long shots onto an impossibly high hoop. After he hits a standard jump shot, he half-turns and drains the same shot with a hook that would make Kareem proud. After that he turns towards the camera with Parker laughing and throws it over his head. Nothing but twine.

Before the video trickery, Bolt calls out TP saying, “Hey Tony, your jump shot sucks. Watch this.”

This isn’t real of course, since Bolt doesn’t have the best long-range abilities.

But the 6-5 sprinter did dunk in last season’s All-Star celebrity game, and then there’s that whole Fastest Man Ever thing.

What do you think?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TAGSSmackTONY PARKERUSAIN BOLT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP