Usain Bolt Mocks Tony Parker’s Jump Shot Then Shows Off His Own

Fastest Man in the World Usain Bolt is currently traveling around Europe on a tour, but he took time to joke with Tony Parker on French media website Canal+. Bolt, an avid basketball fan, poked fun at Parker’s jump shot before showing off skills of his own.

The 27-year-old Jamaican sprinter shot what is obviously a CGI-laden video where he’s draining ridiculously long shots onto an impossibly high hoop. After he hits a standard jump shot, he half-turns and drains the same shot with a hook that would make Kareem proud. After that he turns towards the camera with Parker laughing and throws it over his head. Nothing but twine.

Before the video trickery, Bolt calls out TP saying, “Hey Tony, your jump shot sucks. Watch this.”

This isn’t real of course, since Bolt doesn’t have the best long-range abilities.

But the 6-5 sprinter did dunk in last season’s All-Star celebrity game, and then there’s that whole Fastest Man Ever thing.

