The Indiana Pacers didn’t have nearly the hype that some of their Eastern Conference contemporaries received heading into the 2018-19 season. In fact, there were some who thought the Pacers were a prime candidate to slide back after a surprising season last year. However, that hasn’t happened, however, and on Saturday night Indiana picked up its biggest win of the season to push its record to 7-3.

The Pacers played hosts to the Boston Celtics, and in a tense game, they managed to come out on top. Nate McMillan’s squad came out with the win, 102-101, mostly because All-Star guard Victor Oladipo is cold as ice.

Oladipo finished his evening with 24 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, and three steals. No play was bigger than his three in the waning moments of regulation to seal the win — the Pacers were down by two, Oladipo brought the ball up, got to the three-point line, and drilled a shot that was so pure that the dang net didn’t even move.