Getty Image

The Indiana Pacers have been one of the best stories in the NBA this season, appearing to be a legitimate contender in the Eastern Conference thanks to the continued growth of some of their young stars.

No one is more important to Indiana’s team success than Victor Oladipo, who has had it click with the Pacers after some up-and-down seasons in Oklahoma City and Orlando. Oladipo is a bonafide star in the league, but on Wednesday night disaster struck for Oladipo and the Pacers in the second quarter against the Raptors.

Oladipo was chasing Pascal Siakam on an outlet pass from Toronto when his right knee gave out and he crashed to the floor underneath Siakam, who luckily wasn’t injured on the play as well. Oladipo immediately called for the trainers and a stretcher was brought out for him.