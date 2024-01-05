Thursday night marked the first time that Giannis Antetokounmpo and Victor Wembanyama stepped on an NBA floor to play against one another. While the Milwaukee Bucks and the San Antonio Spurs played against one another earlier in the year, Wembanyama didn’t take the floor that night, so on the night of his 20th birthday, the reigning No. 1 overall pick welcomed the two-time league MVP into the Frost Bank Center.

The expectation was that both guys would do some pretty silly stuff during the game, and early in the second quarter, we got a pretty fun back-and-forth between the two. Antetokounmpo brought the ball up the floor, barreled his way into the paint, busted out a spin move, and dunked over Jeremy Sochan and through a contest from Keldon Johnson. Not to be outdone, Wembanyama got the ball up the floor and made his way past Antetokounmpo, who reached in for a steal.

Wembanyama gathered his dribble, but the problem was he was one step inside the three-point line and about to travel. But there was no need to worry, as he just threw the ball off of the backboard, grabbed it, and dunked.

Giannis throws DOWN a slam and Wemby comes RIGHT back with a self alley-oop!😱 📺 Bucks-Spurs on TNT pic.twitter.com/ItrOsbnwEQ — NBA (@NBA) January 5, 2024

Maybe one day I will understand how either guy is capable of making something this impressive look this easy.