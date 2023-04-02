Watch Victor Wembanyama Get A Putback Dunk Off His Own Missed Stepback 3

As draft season inches every closer, more attention is starting to shift to prospects, particularly for fans of teams who are starting to see their play-in dreams dissipate.

While there are plenty of questions about how the top-10 will shake out, there is no question about who is going No. 1 — as has been the case for two years. Whoever wins the NBA Draft Lottery will be taking Victor Wembanyama with the first overall pick, and they will do so without any real consideration for other options. That’s not because there’s not talent beyond him, but because he is such a singular, unique talent that he is someone you simply cannot pass up.

On Sunday, Wembanyama showed off his freakish abilities once again by pulling off a feat I cannot remember ever seeing before, when he pulled a stepback three and then, realizing it was off line, ran in for a putback dunk off his own shot.

Wemby got his own rebound for the jam 😳 Watch live on the NBA App

📺: https://t.co/b5MGDG4xqB pic.twitter.com/SBJNqoNSSx — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2023

I’ve seen players get their own rebounds off a miss and even go back up quickly for a bucket, but to just glide in, taking four steps from a stepback three to taking off mid-paint, and dunk it is not something I can recall ever seeing before.

Putback dunk off his own stepback 3 🤯 https://t.co/ARkuLYGsAI pic.twitter.com/fXgjzrIAmO — NBA (@NBA) April 2, 2023

Wembanyama isn’t without room to grow as a player, as there’s plenty to refine and build, but he just has a physical skillset that no one else on earth can match. If he taps into the majority of that potential, he figures to be someone’s face of the franchise for years to come. If he reaches his full potential, he’ll become the best player in the world.